Quick! 5 running shoes you can still buy in the Cyber Monday deals — all for under $100

By Jessica Downey
published

Awesome running shoe deals from Saucony, Brooks, Asics and New Balance

a photo of the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe and the Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe
(Image credit: Amazon/New Balance/Brooks)
Jump to:

No matter your running experience or ability, every runner needs to own at least one good pair of trainers. Wearing any old pair of sporty looking trainers or shoving on your gym trainers can cause injury or hinder your performance. The good news is, you don't need to break the bank buying a fresh pair as there are still Cyber Monday deals happening across some of the best running shoes right now.

We know our running shoes and we know which brands and designs are most popular among runners. With this in mind, we have collated a list of great running shoe deals that cost less than $100 at Amazon and are available to shop right now. 

Need a taster for what's in store below? The Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe is just $75 at Amazon (was $160), that's more than half price off! Sales and stock won't last long, so don't sit on the deals below.

Quick Links

Cyber Monday running shoe deals

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
Take on your favorite trails and tracks with the cushioned New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail. The supportive synthetic upper is there to keep your foot protected over various terrains and the AT Tread outsole helps build traction on and off road. Save 25% when you buy today!

View Deal
Women's Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon

Women's Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon
The Saucony Triumph 20's are made with PWRRUN+ foam cushioning to help offer a softer and lighter ride. The geometry of this Triumph shoe has been upgraded to provide more cushioning underfoot and give off a rocker feel. Grab a pair now and save $85!

View Deal
Men's Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon

Men's Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
The Brook's Ghost 14 running shoe has been crafted with an open-engineered air mesh upper with 3D Fit Print technology, enabling a strategic stretch and structure to the trainer's upper. Plus the shoe has Brooks's signature DNA LOFT and BioMoGo DNA offering a soft cushioning extending beyond the heel and creating an easy transition from landing to toe-off. Take advantage of this 39% Cyber Monday discount while it's still live!

View Deal
Women's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon

Women's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon
This running shoe is great for overpronation, offering great levels of support alongside cushioning that will give you an extra push. The midsole of this Adrenaline GTS model has an upgraded midsole made from DNA LOFT cushioning and a Segmented Crash Pad for a softer, smoother run. Bag an 18% discount right now!

View Deal
Women's ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Women's ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
I have owned a pair of the Asics Gel Nimbus 24's for around two years now and I think they are an excellent daily trainer. The engineered mesh upper nicely locks in the foot with a soft feel and provides breathability. The shoe is built to withstand impact and it's around 10g lighter than its predecessor. Buy today and save 38%!

View Deal

More fitness gear deals still happening

Hopefully, you were able to find a discounted running shoe you like. Regardless, there are many more fitness wear deals to still shop like these 21 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14 or these 19 things you can still buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Fitness Writer

Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.


Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.


She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.