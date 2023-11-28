Quick! 5 running shoes you can still buy in the Cyber Monday deals — all for under $100

No matter your running experience or ability, every runner needs to own at least one good pair of trainers. Wearing any old pair of sporty looking trainers or shoving on your gym trainers can cause injury or hinder your performance. The good news is, you don't need to break the bank buying a fresh pair as there are still Cyber Monday deals happening across some of the best running shoes right now.
We know our running shoes and we know which brands and designs are most popular among runners. With this in mind, we have collated a list of great running shoe deals that cost less than $100 at Amazon and are available to shop right now.
Need a taster for what's in store below? The Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe is just $75 at Amazon (was $160), that's more than half price off! Sales and stock won't last long, so don't sit on the deals below.
Quick Links
- Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
- Women's Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon
- Men's Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Women's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon
- Women's ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday running shoe deals
Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail Running Shoe: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
Take on your favorite trails and tracks with the cushioned New Balance Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail. The supportive synthetic upper is there to keep your foot protected over various terrains and the AT Tread outsole helps build traction on and off road. Save 25% when you buy today!
Women's Saucony Triumph 20 Running Shoe: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon
The Saucony Triumph 20's are made with PWRRUN+ foam cushioning to help offer a softer and lighter ride. The geometry of this Triumph shoe has been upgraded to provide more cushioning underfoot and give off a rocker feel. Grab a pair now and save $85!
Men's Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
The Brook's Ghost 14 running shoe has been crafted with an open-engineered air mesh upper with 3D Fit Print technology, enabling a strategic stretch and structure to the trainer's upper. Plus the shoe has Brooks's signature DNA LOFT and BioMoGo DNA offering a soft cushioning extending beyond the heel and creating an easy transition from landing to toe-off. Take advantage of this 39% Cyber Monday discount while it's still live!
Women's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon
This running shoe is great for overpronation, offering great levels of support alongside cushioning that will give you an extra push. The midsole of this Adrenaline GTS model has an upgraded midsole made from DNA LOFT cushioning and a Segmented Crash Pad for a softer, smoother run. Bag an 18% discount right now!
Women's ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
I have owned a pair of the Asics Gel Nimbus 24's for around two years now and I think they are an excellent daily trainer. The engineered mesh upper nicely locks in the foot with a soft feel and provides breathability. The shoe is built to withstand impact and it's around 10g lighter than its predecessor. Buy today and save 38%!
More fitness gear deals still happening
Hopefully, you were able to find a discounted running shoe you like. Regardless, there are many more fitness wear deals to still shop like these 21 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14 or these 19 things you can still buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale.