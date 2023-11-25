17 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14

Enter any running event and you can be sure you'll spot a pair of Hoka shoes pounding past you. If you've been tempted to bless your own feet with a snazzy pair of Hokas or you want to arm yourself in some Hoka exercise garments, then you'll be happy to hear Hoka's Cyber Monday sale has plenty of decent offers.

You can find some pretty awesome deals among the popular sportswear brand's sales, including the Bondi X carbon-plated running shoes, which were $215 but are now $161 at HOKA.

Not just looking for running shoes? Not a problem. Hoka also designs elite runwear in the form of sweat-repelling shorts, second-skin fit sport bras and cooling socks — all of which are on sale at Hoka right now. I've picked out the deals I'd genuinely use in my training as a fitness writer and the items I think are actually worth your money.



One thing I can't promise is how long stocks will last, or the deals, so waste no time in checking out the Hoka Cyber Monday sale below.

The best HOKA Cyber Monday sales

Apparel

Packable Trail Hat: was $24 now $19 @ HOKA

This unisex hat is perfect for all weathers - you can fold it away into a pocket when you're not using it, and it'll keep the weather off your face when you need it to. It's still available now in three different colors.

Hoka Short Sleeve: was $52 now $39 @ HOKA

If you're looking for a lightweight, short sleeve t-shirt, we've found it. This top has a relaxed fit, is lightweight and sweat-wicking, plus for $39, it's a great price.

Men's Glide Singlet Tank: was $42 now $32 @ HOKA

A lightweight tank like the HOKA Glide Singlet will allow you to fly toward your PB's. The tank top is made from recycled materials and includes little sections of reflective material to add visibility to you on your runs. Take $10 off when you buy now!



Ora Sock: was $18 now $14 @ HOKA

I spent too many years as a runner wearing the wrong socks and I don't wish the blisters or rubbing on any other runners. So grab a pair of Hoka's Ora socks made with moisture-wicking cooling technology and save $4.



Merino Blend Crew Sock: was $20 now $15 @ HOKA

Keep your feet warm this winter when you go out on a hike or to shovel the snow from your driveway. These socks are made from 34% merino wool, so they'll feel as comfy as they are cozy.

Crew Run Sock: was $18 now $14 @ HOKA

This form-fitting sock is made of 37% nylon, 32% polyester, 14% COOLMAX® polyester, 14% cotton, and 3% elastane, has a reflective HOKA bird on back and Seamless toe construction. You can purchase it in either blue with yellow accents, or black with yellow accents.

Hupana Sports Bra: was $38 now $29 @ HOKA

Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Hupana sports bra. This racerback bra provides medium support, making sure your chest feels supported during exercise. Get yours now while it's $9 cheaper.



Men's 7" Short: was $68 now $54 @ HOKA

The men's 7" shorts from HOKA are designed to perform well in any workout with a drawcord for tightening around the waist, stretchy material to keep you nice and mobile and three storage pockets for your keys and energy gels — what more could you want from a pair of shorts?

Shoes

Rincon 3: was $125 now $99 @ HOKA

Tackle all your running workouts with the Rincon 3's from HOKA. Whether you are heading out for a speed session, ticking off your easy miles or gearing up on race day, the Rincon will support and propel you on. Not all sizes and colors are available at this price so be sure to check this. Apart from that this pair are all yours for $26 cheaper.

Clifton 8: was $140 now $111 @ HOKA

Hoka's bread-and-butter running shoe is currently marked down by $29. The Clifton 8 is last year's model, but it's still very highly rated, and is still available in a number of sizes and colorways for both men and women.

Carbon X 3 Running Shoes: was $199 now $119 @ HOKA

What better time to buy a carbon-plated running shoe than during the Cyber Monday sales? HOKA is offering a startling $80 off its Carbon X 3 pair that are lightweight, cushioned and grippy. The discount only applies to certain colors and sizes, so we recommend checking before purchase.

Men's Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes: was $169 now $129 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This trendy pair of hiking shoes are not only stylish but designed to last. These HOKA hiking shoes feature a Vibram® Megagrip rubber outsole with 5mm lugs to help you grip all terrains on your walking adventures. You won't need to worry about water seeping into the shoes with the Leather Working Group Gold-rated waterproof nubuck leather upper and PFC-Free water repellency treatment assigned to this shoe.



HOKA Women's Gaviota 4 Running Shoes : was $169 now $135 @ HOKA

This fourth generation Giovata model boasts a more desirable upper providing a more supportive and lighter feel to the shoe. It’s been engineered to keep you comfortable on your runs providing a plush feel and max cushioning while improving your overall ride with the meta rocker design. Grab a pair while youcan save $34!

Bondi X: was $215 now $161 @ HOKA

Accelerate your runs with a pair of the Bondi X. These carbon plated running shoes have a built in extended rocker to give you an extra boost and are maximally cushioned to keep you comfortable no matter the distance.

HOKA Crescendo MD Track and Field Shoes: was $79 now $63 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

A perfect beginner sprinting shoe, the Crescendo features extra cushioning with a thicker midsole. It has a lace knit upper for improved breathability and the carbon fiber plate delivers a snappier, responsive ride.

HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes: was $140 now $107 @ REI

If you're regularly tackling the trails outside of town, these shoes contain CMEVA foam midsoles for stability and impact absorption. Meanwhile, zonal rubber placement on outsoles reducing weight and adding durability.

Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boot (men’s): was $184 now $147 @ Dick’s

Our favorite hiking boots for beginners, the Hoka Anacapas, get a lot of things right. For one, they are nice and lightweight while still providing plenty of support and foot protection from things like rocks and roots. They’re also waterproof (like all the boots here), comfortable and super-responsive underfoot. You don’t get quite the same level of Italian flare, but the design is far from fugly.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy HOKA?

Absolutely! As you'll notice when checking the tempting deals above, the face value of most HOKA products ain't cheap. But you get what you pay for with a premium brand like this. I've owned a pair of Hoka Kawana's for two years and despite being my go-to ParkRun shoe and what I often wear on my feet and on long weekend walks, they are still going strong! Unfortunately, I couldn't find them in the sale so far this morning, but I'll be the first to let you know if they do appear later in the day.



It's not every day you see a brand as in demand as HOKA slash their prices so low. For example, it's not easy to find a carbon-plated running shoe marked down by $80. If you want to deck your wardrobe with HOKA, now is your chance to do so for less.

