Prime Day electric toothbrush deals — these are the best savings on Oral B and Philips

Whether you want to ditch your manual brush or upgrade to the best electric toothbrushes, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a great deal. And considering electric toothbrushes can cost up to $400 for the latest models, Prime Day can help you make big savings while also brushing up on your dental regime.

Right now, we’ve spotted some impressive discounts on some of the best electric toothbrushes around — saving up to 50% off the original price. These range from powerful brushes with up to six cleaning modes, to smart ones that can connect to your smartphone to monitor your dental habits. You’re bound to find an electric toothbrush to suit your needs and budget.

What’s more, these will help you ensure your pearly whites stay clean and healthy — and minimize trips to the dentist! So, if you want to upgrade your toothbrush and oral care, check out these electric toothbrush deals I’d snap up right now.

Prime Day Oral-B deals

Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush Starter Kit: was $64 now $52 @ Amazon

If you’re new to electric toothbrushes or after a basic spec, the iO Series 2 toothbrush is a great option. Simple to use, this comes with three cleaning modes — super-sensitive, gentle, daily clean, all operated by a one-touch button.

It has an automatic gum pressure sensor and a 2-minute timer to ensure you’re bruising right. Plus, it’s 20% off, making a substantial saving.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!

Oral-B iO Deep Clean + Whiten Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $219 now $109 @ Amazon

This advanced range comes with five cleaning modes, with the addition of a whitening mode for a brilliant smile. It also has the iO pressure sensor for sensitive gums, and 2 -minute, lighting timer. In addition, it also has a brush head change alert on the handle, which is convenient for letting you know when to replace the head. At 50% off, it’s worth grabbing now!

Oral-B iO Series 8 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $229 now $161 @ Amazon

The Oral-B Series 8 is a smart range with an AI color display to help with your brushing needs. It comes with six cleaning modes that you can personalize, including daily clean, intense, sensitive, gum protection and whiten, as well as a battery level indicator, and a visual timer, all of which are displayed on the handle. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, so you can track and improve your brushing routine and comes with three brush heads as well as a handy travel case.

Prime Day Philips deals

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you’re after a good, entry-level, electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer, and battery indicator light. What’s more, this is a great price to grab while it lasts!

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

This advanced electric toothbrush allows you to choose from three different modes: clean, white and gum care. It covers all your dental care basics and improves your gum health up to 100% more versus a manual toothbrush. It has a two minute timer and encourages brushing in all quadrants of the mouth.

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush with DiamondClean: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

This 2-pack bundle is a great choice for traveling, and is 20% off right now . With its powerful, ‘DiamondClean’, brush head, this promises to deliver excellent cleaning results. It has a pressure sensor to auto-adjust the vibrations , and you can switch between two intensity settings to suit your brushing needs. It also has BrushSync Technology to tell you when to replace the brush head, and comes with a handy travel case.