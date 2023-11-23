Holy cow! This Roku smart TV just dropped to $98 for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are in full swing, with retailers slashing prices on TVs of all kinds. It’s a great time to save a lot of money on an ultra-premium OLED, but it can also be a great opportunity to pick up a more basic TV for next to nothing. Like this Roku TV deal over at Walmart.

Right now you can pick up a 43-inch onn. Roku TV for just $98 at Walmart. It’s a pretty basic option as far as smart TVs go, but this is a fantastic price for a smart TV of this size — especially one with all the benefits of Roku’s streaming software. But you may want to get in fast, because these deals often don’t last forever.

onn. 43-inch Roku smart TV: was $249 now $98 @ Walmart

Save $150 on this Roku Smart TV from onn., available exclusively at Walmart. With it you get a Full HD display, a generous array of ports and the Roku smart TV ecosystem — saving you the hassle of buying a streaming stick. Just be quick, because these kinds of deals usually don't last forever.

While the onn. 43-inch TV isn’t going to be hitting our best TVs page anytime soon, it still offers quite a lot for your money. You won’t be getting any of the ultra-premium features like 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos — but it is still a 43-inch display running at 60Hz and offering 1080p Full HD resolution.

The real winner here is the Roku Smart TV software, which offers all the best features of a Roku streaming device without needing to plug in a separate device. While Roku and other streaming products often get major discounts over Black Friday, this means you have one less thing to purchase.

Since the TV remote is also a Roku remote, you don’t have to worry about potentially losing two remotes down the back of the couch. And at least if you ever do, the Roku app can step in to keep you entertained until that remote is retrieved.

On top of that you also have a screen that’s smart home ready, with support for Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home. On top of that you have 3 HDMI ports, a single USB port, a composite port (just in case), and an optical audio port.