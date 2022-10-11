The Editor's Choice Polk Magnify soundbar is $50 off for Prime Day

$105 off the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini soundbar is a fantastic savings in this week's Prime Day sale. It may not be Amazon's lowest ever price on this model but it amounts to a substantial 35% saving, and is one of the biggest price drops we've seen on it for a while.

A boon for cash-strapped buyers looking for big TV sound at a low price, right now the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini soundbar is on sale for $194 at Amazon (opens in new tab). So make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

(opens in new tab) Polk Audio MagniFi Mini: $299 $194 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini packs a lot in to deliver a remarkably big sound that belies its size. The sub delivers potent bass to boost your TV viewing experience, and connectivity extends to HDMI, digital optical, and Bluetooth, and makes an ideal solution for smaller TV setups.

The Polk Audio MagniFi ranks as one the best soundbars on the market, competing with the likes of the Sonos Ray and Roku Streambar when it comes to big sound on a budget.

No soundbar packs huge audio into a tiny package quite like the Polk MagniFi Mini does. This unassuming speaker will fit seamlessly into any setup, and delivers crisp dialogue and deep bass with the help of its included wireless subwoofer. Plus, with Google Cast support, the MagniFi Mini doubles as a great home music speaker.

The MagniFi Mini gets loud enough to fill most bedrooms and small apartments, and we found it reliable for getting immersed in movies and TV shows. Factor in a handy remote and an easy setup process, and you've got the best soundbar out there for folks short on space. And at less than $200 in this week's Amazon Prime Deal, it won't set you back much, either.

