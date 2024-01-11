Patagonia winter sale — the best insulated jacket I’ve ever owned is 40% off

There’s a reason some folks jokingly refer to Patagonia as “Pata-Gucci.” Though built to last, Patagonia outerwear tends to come with a hefty price tag attached. This is why budget-minded outdoor aficionados — like yours truly — only splurge when the real good sales roll through. Like, right now. Patagonia’s winter 2024 sale is on, and my favorite insulated jacket is deeply discounted, amongst other great deals.

Men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Jackets are up to 40% off for a savings of nearly $100. Women’s Nano Puffs are also reduced by up to 40%. In both cases, loads of color options and sizes are still available. But they definitely will not last.

Patagonia winter sale

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (men’s): was $239 now $143

From cycling to snowboarding, hiking to kayaking, no piece of cold-weather outerwear has served me better over the last decade than my Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket. It functions well as an outer layer on chilly days and a lightweight mid-layer on colder ones. Best of all, Patagonia stands behind its products, repairing tears and other damage for the life of the product.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women’s): was $239 now $143 @ Patagonia

The women’s version of the Nano Puff is exactly like the men’s but with a slightly more fitted cut. Extremely lightweight, yet warm, the jacket is made from 100% synthetic materials and boasts solid water and wind resistance. However, for the best possible resistance to moisture, consider a wash-in treatment like Nikwax .

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (men’s): was $189 now $132 @ Patagonia

Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. The men’s Nano Puff Vest is currently between 30% and 50% off and is available in several snazzy colors. Like the Nano Puff jacket, it’s made from 100% synthetic material and is ridiculously lightweight and comfy. For easy storage, the vest can be stashed inside its zippered chest pocket.