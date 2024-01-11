Huge Walmart sale — here's 13 top deals I'd recommend

Hunting for deals this week? You're in luck, as Walmart has a ton of awesome sales to shop right now. Everything from iPhones to OLED TVs are seeing big reductions.

If you fancy refreshing some of your Apple gear, the Apple Watch SE 2022 is $199 at Walmart ($50 off.) Plus, you have your pick of AirPods (2nd Gen) for $99 at Walmart ($30 off) or the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189 at Walmart ($60 off.) The latter are at their lowest price ever.

If you're craving a sweet treat, the Ninja Creami for $169 at Walmart is an awesome device that lets you make ice cream and other desserts at the touch of a button. It's $30 off its usual price.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Walmart sales. Plus, check out the Fire TV Stick deals happening at Amazon.

Walmart sale — best deals

Fitbit Luxe: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy. In our Fitbit Luxe review, we called it a capable fitness tracker that can be worn from the gym straight to dinner.

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

Ninja Creami: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. While you will have to prep the ingredients yourself, nothing beats having delicious home-made ice cream at the press of a button. The Ninja Creami comes down to $169 after this discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle: $199 @ Walmart

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Shark AI Ultra w/ Empty Base: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart

The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $278 @ Walmart

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

Nespresso Lattissima One: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

This coffee maker from Nespresso automatically heats and foams milk, meaning you don't need a separate milk frother. In our Nespresso Lattissima One review, we noted that it can't make large beverages, but said that it's a good option for coffee lovers who want a compact, inexpensive machine.

Asus ROG Strix G17: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed $200 off this Asus gaming laptop. It comes configured with a Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 17.3-inch 240Hz QHD display and battery life is rated for up to 10 hours.