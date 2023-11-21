Yes! LG 55-inch OLED TV just crashed to $896 for Black Friday — lowest price ever

If you've ever dreamed of owning an OLED TV, I have very, very good news. We just found one of the best Black Friday TV deals ever. So I would act super fast.

Right now the LG B2 55-inch OLED TV is $896 at Amazon, which is $750 off and a huge 47% discount. I've been covering deals for over a decade and this is the cheapest 55-inch OLED TV I've ever seen. There's a reason why Best Buy is already sold out.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $846 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance.

In our LG B2 OLED review, we said this 2022 model was a "great affordable OLED TV." And with this price drop it's an absolute steal. So what do you get for your money? You get incredible contrast, great upscaling performance to 4K, as well as solid gaming performance based on our testing.

We also like the intuitive and smooth webOS software that powers the LG B2 OLED, and that you get four HDMI ports, two of which support the newer HDMI 2.1 standard.

In our testing we said that the "color saturation is wonderful," as it covers 130.91% of the Rec709 Color Gamut and 98.73% of the UHDA-P3 Color Gamut. Our only nitpick is that the display can be reflective.

Gamers will appreciate the B2 OLED's 120Hz refresh rate, which really shines for playback on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. On Game Mode, our 4K Leo Bodnar Signal Lag Tester detected a 12.7ms input delay. That’s quite good for a TV that's not a gaming monitor.

Other highlights include webOS software that's easy to use and a 20W speaker system that gets decently loud. Overall, this is a stellar Black Friday OLED TV deal and I would grab it now before it sells out.