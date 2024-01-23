Nike winter sale — 5 running shoe deals I recommend now with up to 34% off

Winter may not be prime time for outdoor running, but it is a great time to pick up deeply discounted running gear from top brands, including Nike. Right now, three of the best Nike running shoes are on sale for up to 34% off in a range of funky-fresh colors and styles.
Men's and women's Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX sneakers are up 34% off a pair through Nike directly. Men's and women's Nike Invincible 3 running shoes are also reduced by up to 24%. And men's Wildhorse 8 sneakers are on sale for as low as $97 from Nike.
Nike running shoe deals – Quick links
- Nike Wildhorse 8 (men's): was $140 now $97 @ Nike
- Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (men's): was $160 now $111 @ Nike
- Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (women's): was $160 now $104 @ Nike
- Nike Invincible 3 (men's): was $180 now $143 @ Nike
- Nike Invincible 3 (women's): was $180 now $135 @ Nike
Nike running shoe deals
Nike Wildhorse 8 (men's): was $140 now $97 @ Nike
The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoes in 2024. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. Four variations of the 8 are on sale, including the snazzy tan, yellow and black colorway shown here. Better yet, there is no shortage of sizes available, but that likely won't last long. So, don't dally.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (men's): was $160 now $111 @ Nike
A quality pair of waterproof sneakers can be a total game-changer for all-season runners. And few waterproof models are as versatile as the Pegasus Trail 4, Nike's best overall trail running shoe. Not only does this sneaker look great, but it also functions as well on pavement as it does on gravel, making it a solid choice for running from home to the trailhead and beyond.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX (women's): was $160 now $104 @ Nike
Women's Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX running shoes are also on sale, with two models discounted by an impressive 34%: pink and minty green/off-white. Super-comfy and a little bouncy, the Pegasus provides solid foot protection from rocks and tree roots, decent grip and excellent moisture resistance.
Nike Invincible 3 (men's): were $180 now $143 @ Nike
If comfort is king, the Nike Invincible 3 is here to serve. Discounted up to 20% in an array of styles, this super-cushioned sneaker is the best Nike running shoe for comfort thanks to a sizable helping of Nike's ZoomX foam in the midsole. It also looks darn fly.
Nike Invincible 3 (women's): were $180 now $135 @ Nike
A great option for long-distance athletes wanting the most cushioning possible, the Nike Invincible 3 is also the best shoe for easy runs. It may not be the fastest shoe on the market, but it will certainly get you to the finish line in comfort and style. Four colors are on sale, ranging from 14% to 24% off.
Want more great savings on fitness and outdoor gear? Carhartt jackets and hoodies are up to 45% off right now. Hoka running wear is also deeply discounted — including shoes, hats and shells — and our favorite synthetic jackets from Arc'tyeryx and Patagonia are up to 40% off.