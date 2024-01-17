5 Arc’teryx, North Face and Patagonia insulated jacket deals too good to pass up

My secret to staying warm in even the coldest temperatures is a high-quality synthetic insulated jacket. Options like the Patagonia Nano Puff, Arc’teryx Atom Hoodie and The North Face Circaloft Pullover can be worn as base, mid or outer layers, depending on conditions. Better yet, all three of these trendy, high-tech pieces are on sale in January.
All sales come via REI: Men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Hoodies are marked down by 40% for a savings of $117. Women’s North Face Quater-Zip Insulated Pull-overs are marked down 39% for a savings of $88. And Arct’teryx Insulated Hoodies for both men and women reduced by 19% or $60 off.
January insulated jacket deals
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie (men’s): was $300 now $240 @ REI
The most technical of the jackets included here, the Arc'teryx Atom Hoodie is a versatile piece of kit, perfect for taking on winter's wrath. It boasts 60 grams of synthetic insulation for lightweight warmth and excellent water, snow and rain resistance. Snag this deal in evergreen or rubber-ducky-yellow — the former has a super-cool teal liner.
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie (women’s): was $300 now $240 @ REI
The same lightweight and winter weather-ready Arc'teryx Insulated Hoodie is 19% off for women in deep red and light blue. In addition to warmth and weather protection, the Atom sports hidden side pockets, an internal zippered chest pocket and a storm hood for downpours. Meanwhile, performance fleece side panels provide added freedom of movement and breathability.
The North Face Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover (women’s): was $220 now $132 @ REI
At $132, this sporty, quarter-zip Pullover from The North Face is a great deal, with four colors/patterns and plenty of sizes available — the Almond Butter Graphic Dye and Clay Red/Almond Butter are easily my favorites. A Durable Water-repellent coating should keep you dry in light precipitation, while 60 grams of CircaLoft synthetic insulation should offer ample warmth, whether worn under a heavier jacket or on its own.
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie (men’s): was $289 now $172 @ REI
The Patagonia Nano Puff comes in many forms, from vests to jackets. But the Hoodie is my favorite, especially for everyday wear. Weighing roughly 13 ounces, this stylish and water-repellent jacket barely feels like you're wearing one at all. And that's the point. Still, 60 grams of PrimaLoft synthetic insulation provides plenty of warmth. But for really cold days, rock the hood — you may look like an astronaut returning from orbit. But who cares?
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket (men’s): was $239 now $142 @ REI
For mid-layer warmth on really cold days, I prefer the Patagonia Nano Puff in its Jacket form, sans hood. Weighing roughly an ounce less than the Hoodie and with no extra material to create drag, this is a great option for skiing and snowboarding. Plus, if you get too toasty, it can easily be packed down and carried.
