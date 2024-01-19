5 Hoka deals too good to miss — starting from just $14

If you're looking to run this year, or you just want to start doing it more often, then investing in good quality gear is a must. The brand Hoka is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to performance wear, whether that be for road running, trail running, hiking or simply walking, and right now they have a big sale.



The deals are currently live on the official Hoka website, where you can find big savings on some of Hoka’s most popular products. For example, the Bondi 8 trainers are just $131 at Hoka right now, down from $165. There are plenty more trainer deals, but the sale is not exclusively for shoes. You can also find top-quality gear such as socks, t-shirts and shorts in the Hoka sale.

Keep reading to find more deals…

January HOKA deals

Packable Trail Hat: was $24 now $19 @ HOKA

Crafted for outdoor enthusiasts, this short-brimmed essential is not only form-fitting but also features sweat-wicking 100% polyester material for optimal comfort. Stay cool with laser-cut side perforation, and enjoy a secure fit with the adjustable back bungee cord. Grab yours now for $5 cheaper and stay ahead on the trails!

Women's Kawana: was $140 now $111 @ HOKA

Ever wondered what a shoe feels like to wear that is inspired by the iconic Sunshine Coast's beach break? Say hello to the Kawana. Crafted with cutting-edge HOKA foams and innovative geometries, the Kawana introduces a dynamic foam that offers impressive rebound without sacrificing durability. Save $29 today!

Men's Bondi 8: was $165 now $131 @ HOKA

Experience the charm of a comfortable running shoe with the HOKA Bondi 8, a stalwart in the HOKA lineup. This Bondi edition features softer, lighter foams and an extended heel geometry, offering a billowed effect for an exceptionally soft and balanced ride. Don't miss the chance to own this premium shoe for $34 while sales last.

Women's Transport Rain Jacket: was $198 now $129 @ HOKA

Conquer your commute with the HOKA Transport Rain Jacket, now available for $69 off. Engineered for performance, this jacket boasts a waterproof bio-based membrane, ensuring superior moisture management during drizzles or downpours. The bonded seams and ample pockets enhance its functionality, while reflective touches provide added safety.

Men's Carbon X3: was $200 now $119 @ HOKA

Offering a beautiful balance of cushioning and weight, the Rincon 3 makes a comeback with a lovely lightweight design. This updated version showcases an asymmetrical tongue, a sleeker pull tab, and a ventilated mesh upper to ensure optimal breathability. Get a pair now for under $100!



Looking for more January deals on good quality exercise wear? Then you might be interested in saving over $70 on the popular Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe or layer up with these 7 Arc’teryx, North Face and Patagonia insulated jacket deals.

