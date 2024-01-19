Carhartt winter sale — 3 great deals I'd buy right now

Carhartt Loose Fit Logo Sleeve Hoodie: was $59 now $32 @ Carhartt

If you only buy one hoodie in 2024, do yourself a favor and make sure it's this one. These loose-fit Carhartt sweatshirts have reached near-legendary status for their comfort and durability. Plus, with no shortage of colorways on sale, there's sure to be one to complement anyone's taste or style.