Carhartt winter sale — 3 great deals I'd buy right now

The post-holiday season is a great time to score big savings on ordinarily pricey outerwear. With retailers focusing their attention on spring and fall collections, serious discounts abound on winter wear. And few companies do cold-weather gear quite like Carhartt, a workwear brand in the biz since the 1800s and famous for fashionable, functional duds. With discounts of up to 45% off, these are the best deals.
Carhartt Logo Sleeve Hoodies are just $32, marked down from $59. Meanwhile, comfy Carhartt Sherpa-Lined Jackets are reduced to $95 from $174. Last but not least, high-tech Carhartt Storm Defender Jackets are just $104, down from $154. All deals are via Carhartt directly.
Carhartt winter deals — Quick links
- Carhartt Loose Fit Logo Sleeve Hoodie: was $59 now $32
- Carhartt Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Jacket: was $174 now $95
- Carhartt Storm Defender Loose Fit Jacket: was $154 now $104
Carhartt winter deals
Carhartt Loose Fit Logo Sleeve Hoodie: was $59 now $32 @ Carhartt
If you only buy one hoodie in 2024, do yourself a favor and make sure it's this one. These loose-fit Carhartt sweatshirts have reached near-legendary status for their comfort and durability. Plus, with no shortage of colorways on sale, there's sure to be one to complement anyone's taste or style.
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Jacket: was $174 now $95 @ Carhartt
If staying cozy is the goal, Carhartt's relaxed-fit, sherpa-lined jacket is the ticket. Built for warmth and comfort in the most frigid of climates, the super-soft interior is paired with a heavyweight, brushed cotton duck exterior. Waist pockets are also sherpa-lined for warmth, while a zippered chest pocket and two interior pockets provide plenty of space for valuables.
Carhartt Storm Defender Loose Fit Jacket: was $154 now $104 @ Carhartt
The only thing worse than being cold is being cold and wet. Eliminate that possibility entirely with Carhartt's Storm Defender Heavyweight Jacket. Available in a classic navy blue, it features a 100% nylon shell, storm flaps and an adjustable roll-away hood that can be removed entirely. Downpours and snowstorms don't stand a chance.
