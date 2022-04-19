Hurry! Massive MacBook Pro sale takes $250 off right now

The MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop. Available in 13-, 14-, and 16-inch varieties, these powerhouses start at $1,299. However, we've discovered that all three MacBook Pros are currently on sale, some at their lowest price of all time.

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB/M1) on sale for $1,099.99. That's $200 off and just $50 shy of its all-time price low. If you want more memory, Amazon has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB/M1) on sale for $1,249.99. This is an all-time low price for this model. (It's on sale for $1,299, but you get an extra $50 during checkout for a final price of $1,249.99).

Those aren't the only MacBook deals available today. Here are the best sales if you're in the market for a new MacBook.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

$200 off! The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. If you need more storage, Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $1,249.99, which is $250 off. (An extra $50 discount is applied at checkout to get this price).

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

$250 off! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $1,949, but you get an extra $200 off at checkout for a final price of $1,749.99.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,349 @ Amazon

$150 off! The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. B&H Photo has it on sale for $2,399.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops around. Whether you opt for the 13-inch, 14.2-inch, or 16-inch model, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market.

In our MacBook Pro M1 (2020) review, we said the M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops still struggle to beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to more than 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13. That level of processing performance is still highly impressive even two years later. This MacBook Pro is also capable of delivering seriously outstanding battery life. In our testing it stayed powered on for an epic 16 hours and 25 minutes.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

We praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life lasted just over 14 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

If you want a bigger screen and more battery life, you'll want to opt for the 16-inch model. In our Macbook Pro 16-inch review, we squeezed over 15 hours on our test. Otherwise, both machines are nearly identical.

This isn't the first time we see these MacBooks on sale at this price. However, last time they hit this price point they sold out fast. So don't sleep on this deal. Also, make sure to check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more sales on Apple kit.