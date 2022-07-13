The best Prime Day gaming deal isn't on Amazon

Today is the second day of Prime Day deals, but Amazon doesn’t always offer the lowest prices. Case in point: Mario + Rabbids: Kindgom Battle (opens in new tab). This game currently costs $24 at Amazon. While that’s a fair discount over its usual $59 price, you can actually get the game much cheaper at either Best Buy or Target. In fact, you might want to, since a) Mario + Rabbids is possibly the most underrated game on the Switch, and b) We’re just a few months out from its highly anticipated sequel.

Depending on where you live, you can get Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for $14 in-store at Target (opens in new tab), or for delivered free for $19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The Target deal requires a store near you to have the game in stock, but the Best Buy deal will ship anywhere. Whichever deal is more convenient for you, you should seriously consider playing the game, if you haven’t already. This turn-based strategy game is delightfully clever, deviously difficult and simply one of the most creative Mario adventures in years.

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle lets you recruit a party of Mario characters and their Raving Rabbid counterparts, then guide them through a series of turn-based battles. With deep character customization, lots of equipment to collect and an hilarious story mode, Mario + Rabbids is one of those games you simply have to play for yourself.

Whatever you think of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, there’s simply nothing else like it. You take control of Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi, as well as their Raving Rabbid counterparts. Together, the eight adventurers go on a quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom through a series of increasingly difficult turn-based strategy battles. With some light puzzle and RPG elements and a substantial playtime, Mario + Rabbids is one of those concepts that works through its sheer audacity.

Ubisoft also has a sequel in the works: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which will be out on October 20. While we don’t expect it will have a continuity-heavy story, it’s probably still a good idea to play Kingdom Battle first, if only to figure out where all the running jokes come from.

I’ve been singing Mario + Rabbids’ praises for years, and I don’t expect to stop anytime soon. At $14, it’s an easy impulse buy, and it demonstrates that the Nintendo is still willing to take some smart risks now and then. But if history is any indication, this game will go back to full price soon, so don’t wait too long.