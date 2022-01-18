Hurry! MacBook Air M1 is $100 off at Amazon now

The M1 MacBook Air is the least-expensive MacBook you can buy. If you're on a budget, this is the MacBook we recommend and now thanks to Amazon, it's one of the best Apple deals around.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Editor's Choice laptop this month. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,149 at Amazon ($100 off).

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Need more storage? The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,149.

The latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD — and it's all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's more portable than the MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very strong battery life. We were also impressed with the True Tone technology, which allows the display to automatically adjust to your environment, thus being easy on the eyes.

Although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, the MacBook Air 2020 is still one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

Overall, considering that Apple's laptops rarely go on sale, this deal is an absolute bargain. And in case you wanted to browse through other discounts on Apple laptops, make sure to check out our MacBook deals coverage for more sales.