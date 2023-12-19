Last-minute holiday sale at iRobot — save up to $400 off select Roombas

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. If you've been eyeing a new Roomba, now is the best time of the year to make your purchase. iRobot is taking up to $400 off select Roombas and today is the last day for guaranteed December 24 delivery.

The sale includes some of the best Roombas of 2023 like the j9+ and j7+. Certain bundles also include the excellent Braava jet robot mop. Below I've rounded up some of the best deals you can get during iRobot's last-minute holiday sale. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best iRobot coupon codes.

Roomba sale: up to $400 off @ iRobot

iRobot is taking up to $400 off select Roomba robot vacums. The sale includes standalone models as well as bundles. As part of the sale, you can get the Roomba s9+ bundled with the Braava jet m6 for $854. That's $645 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this bundle. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Not sure which model to get? The Roomba s9+ with Braava jet m6 for $854 is one of the best deals in the sale. It's $645 off and the lowest it's been all year. We like this deal because the Roomba s9+ is one of the best Roombas you can buy. In our Roomba s9+ review, we said it was powerful and smart enough to actually replace a human with a corded vacuum cleaner.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 is one of the best robot mops you'll find. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found that iRobot's mop cleaned better than every other competitor. It uses the same tech as the s9+ to clean around your apartment while avoiding areas designated as off limits.