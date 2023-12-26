Last chance! Take $400 off the Purple Plus during Purple's after-Christmas mattress sale

If you've been contemplating a Purple mattress, now is a great time to buy from this beloved bed-in-a-box brand. During its after-Christmas sale, Purple cuts up to $400 off select mattresses, with no coupon code required. Don't need a whole new mattress right now? You'll also find bedding and pillows on sale for 25% off to help give your bedroom a refresh for the new year.

Discounts vary by the model and size of the bed you choose but the Purple Plus is $400 off across the board. After the discount, a queen drops to $1,495 (was $1,895), which is $100 under its Black Friday sale price. This upgraded version of the original Purple Mattress includes an extra layer of foam and more breathable materials for cooler, comfier sleep. It's the best mattress for sleepers who want the contouring relief of an all-foam bed, minus the heat retention.

Although Purple isn't as generous with its sale offers as other brands, you could get lucky and save with a Purple promo code. As always, you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty with your purchase.

The Purple Plus Mattress by Purple

Was: from $1,495

Now: from $1,095 at Purple Summary: The Purple Plus improves upon its predecessor (the Purple Original) by adding an extra two inches of comfort foam for a boost in pressure relief plus twice the base foam for extra stability and support. You'll be comfortable no matter your preferred sleep position thanks to its adaptive feel – soft and firm in all of the right places to help alleviate pressure and evenly distribute your weight. Of all of Purple's Essential mattresses, the Plus is its top-of-the-line model with a luxurious feel reminiscent of some of the best hotel mattresses. Despite not being a cooling mattress, hot sleepers should benefit from the boost in airflow courtesy of the GelFlex grid and a breathable top cover. Learn more in our Purple Plus mattress review. Price history: Purple is stingy with its discounts compared to rivals Nectar and DreamCloud. However, this deal for the Purple Plus is noteworthy as it beats its Black Friday offer by $100. (It's also the only model to receive $400 off across all sizes in this current sale.) A queen is now on sale for $1,495 (was $1,895). It may be a while before we see an offer like this for the Plus again, outside of major holidays. Benefits: 100 night trial | 10 Year warranty | Free shipping

Which Purple mattresses are on sale right now?

The Purple after-Christmas mattress sale features up to $400 off the Purple Essential line of beds – the Purple Original, the Purple NewDay, and the Purple Plus. These mattresses feature memory foam and Purple's proprietary GelGrid.

If you're looking for discounts on any of Purple's hybrids, you're out of luck right now. The Purple Restore and Purple Rejuvenate mattresses aren't a part of this current sale. Chances are you'll have to wait until the first major holiday of the year (Presidents' Day) to see some money off those beds.

In the meantime, if you're on the hunt for new sheets or pillows, Purple is taking 25% off bedding and sleep accessories.