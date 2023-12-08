Last chance! 7 best home security camera holiday deals you can still get

As the holidays creep closer, so do actual creeps like burglars and porch pirates. The most effective way to protect your home is to add one of the best security cameras to it. Not only does this serve as a deterrent, but it can also record suspicious activity and let you communicate with other people even when you're away.

Some of the best security camera deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still available with models at their all-time lowest prices. That makes now one of the best times to purchase a security camera at a massive discount. Some picks like the Blink and Eufy cameras feature weatherproof construction to withstand water and dust to double as an outdoor security camera.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan & Tilt Security Camera: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

This security camera physically pans and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. Place it in the center of your space and you can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down towards the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications without requiring an additional fee. You can record up to 256GB of footage locally to a MicroSD card without a subscription. It's on sale for $25.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

If you have the wiring for a floodlight above your garage or on the side of your house then Blink's outdoor security camera is worth a look. Its 1080p camera's wide 143-degree field of view captures more of the scene which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright built-in 2600-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone or Alexa device.

eufy SoloCam C210 Wireless Camera: was $79 now $54 @ Amazon

Prime member deal! Eufy's SoloCam wireless camera boasts a 2K resolution and an impressive night vision image that captures details even in the most low-light setups. It's easy to install either indoors or outside—you can place the SoloCam on any flat surface or screw it into a wall — and the battery lasts up to three months. It is IP67-rated to withstand the elements all year round. Eufy plays nice with both Alexa and Google, and even lets you save and download up to three months worth of footage locally without the need for a subscription. Note: You must log into your Prime account to get this price.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off in this holiday deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Symynelec security camera light bulb: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Prime member deal! Serving double duty as a security camera and light bulb, this 2-in-1 smart home gadget screws into a normal bulb socket. You can easily add security anywhere you have lighting fixtures in or even outside of your home such as a porch light. Its 2K resolution is sharp and the camera supports features like color night vision as well as motion detection. Note: You must log into your Prime account to get this price.

Google Nest Indoor Cam (2nd Generation): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Google's 2nd generation Nest camera is generous with free premium features such as rich notifications that identify activity taking place and three hours of video storage space without a subscription. In our Google Nest Indoor cam review, we really liked its ease of use, design, and video quality. If your Wi-Fi goes out it automatically records up to three hours of events so you can see what happened during the service lapse. It also delivers person, pet, and vehicle notifications, HDR-enhanced images, and Google smart home integrations, making it one of the most powerful options — especially for those already in the Google Home ecosystem.