I’ve never seen a coffee maker cheaper than this Keurig Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday may be over, but with leftover stock, there’s still some amazing Cyber Monday deals to be had. One discount which made me double-take today comes from Keurig.

You can get the Keurig K-Express for just $49 at Walmart right now, down from the MSRP of $59. And it’s proving to be a popular deal, so much so that there’s only two colors left; Red and Teal. This is an affordable coffee maker to start with, but with a discount on top, its price almost falls into the realms of fantasy — I don’t think I’ve ever seen a coffee maker so cheap!

The K-Express boasts a compact design and provides the basics of what you need, including three cup sizes (6, 8 and 10 oz) as well as a 36 oz removable water tank, giving you a three cup capacity. It's now down to just $49 with this deal, which is shockingly cheap.

While this coffee maker comes at an astonishingly low price, it still offers everything you need and makes for a good entry-level machine. There are 3 cup sizes to choose from; 6, 8 and 10 oz, all of which are easily selectable from the front of the appliance. It also comes with a removable water reservoir which can hold 36 oz — enough for at least 3 large brews before you need to refill. Plus being removable, this makes it much easier to reach from the faucet when the time comes — a handy and less common feature for this price point.

The size of this machine is certainly worth mentioning too. Measuring just 11.3 x 6.5 x 12.2 inches, coffee makers won’t come much more compact — needless to say it’s an ideal fit for a crowded kitchen surface. Being small doesn’t make it any less accommodating to travel cups though. In fact, the drip tray can be removed to fit to-go cups up to 7 inches tall. It’s not short on indicators either, with alerts to show when water’s low as well as when it requires descaling, helping to extend the product’s lifespan.