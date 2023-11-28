I’ve never seen a coffee maker cheaper than this Keurig Cyber Monday deal

published

You can now get a Keurig coffee maker for just $49 in this Cyber Monday sale

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Cyber Monday may be over, but with leftover stock, there’s still some amazing Cyber Monday deals to be had. One discount which made me double-take today comes from Keurig. 

You can get the Keurig K-Express for just $49 at Walmart right now, down from the MSRP of $59. And it’s proving to be a popular deal, so much so that there’s only two colors left; Red and Teal. This is an affordable coffee maker to start with, but with a discount on top, its price almost falls into the realms of fantasy — I don’t think I’ve ever seen a coffee maker so cheap!  

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
The K-Express boasts a compact design and provides the basics of what you need, including three cup sizes (6, 8 and 10 oz) as well as a 36 oz removable water tank, giving you a three cup capacity. It's now down to just $49 with this deal, which is shockingly cheap. 

While this coffee maker comes at an astonishingly low price, it still offers everything you need and makes for a good entry-level machine. There are 3 cup sizes to choose from; 6, 8 and 10 oz, all of which are easily selectable from the front of the appliance. It also comes with a removable water reservoir which can hold 36 oz — enough for at least 3 large brews before you need to refill. Plus being removable, this makes it much easier to reach from the faucet when the time comes — a handy and less common feature for this price point. 

The size of this machine is certainly worth mentioning too. Measuring just 11.3 x 6.5 x 12.2 inches, coffee makers won’t come much more compact — needless to say it’s an ideal fit for a crowded kitchen surface. Being small doesn’t make it any less accommodating to travel cups though. In fact, the drip tray can be removed to fit to-go cups up to 7 inches tall. It’s not short on indicators either, with alerts to show when water’s low as well as when it requires descaling, helping to extend the product’s lifespan.

A range of colors are available, giving this coffee maker some personality, or allowing it to better blend in with your kitchen. Colors include: Black, Gray, Navy, Red, Sage, Teal and White, although only the Red and Teal colors are in stock at the time of writing. Coffee makers really won’t come much cheaper than this, and being a Keurig, it’s going to be quick and convenient to operate too. If it’s not for you despite this rock-bottom price, check out our list of the best Keurig coffee makers for more options. 

