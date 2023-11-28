I’ve been wearing these Doc Martens Chelsea Boots for 7 years — they’re currently 25% off

Doc Martens Chelsea Work Boots are an essential part of my cold-weather wardrobe. Living in Seattle, Washington, where it rains eight months of the year, a waterproof boot with good traction and plenty of style is a must. And right now, my favorite all-leather Doc Martens Chelsea Boots are 25% off as part of this week's extended Cyber Monday deals .

Pick up a pair of Doc Martens Hardie Leather II Chelsea Work Boots in either men’s or women’s sizes for just $90 directly through Doc Martens when you use the code "DMCYBER25" at checkout. That’s a savings of 25% off of retail, which is darn good, as I rarely see these boots discounted. Note: this code expires at the end of the day Tuesday, November 28th.

Doc Martens Hardie Leather II Chelsea Work Boot (men’s and women’s): was $120 now $90 @ Doc Martens

For the past seven years, a pair of these boots has graced my feet as I’ve traversed Seattle’s steep hills slicked with wet leaves and muck. Never once have I slipped. Unlike most lace-up Doc Martens boots, these ones break in relatively quickly and are outrageously comfortable when they do. The leather exterior is waxed to keep it waterproof, and the sole is nice and thick, providing great cushioning. Use coupon "DMCYBER25" when viewing your cart to get this price. (Just look for the "Redeem a promo code" box to enter the code).

I also recommend these Doc Martens boots because they look great on anyone, regardless of taste. Dress them up with a nice pair of slacks or down with some casual jeans.

The leather has an unpolished texture/grain that gives off a rugged sort of vibe. They also protect your feet from the elements and the cold exceptionally well. I’ve even done some light mountain hiking in them, though they are no replacement for the best hiking boots .

If you do jump on this deal, I also recommend picking up some Doc Martens boot wax and reapplying it once a year to keep these Chelseas in tip-top condition.