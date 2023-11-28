7 Crocs Cyber Monday deals you can still snap up from $9

Whether you’re a fan of Crocs or simply prefer super comfy footwear, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to be had.

Right now, Crocs are heavily discounted in various retailers, with discounts starting from as little as $9 — which are the lowest prices so far. Most of these post-Cyber Monday deals can be found on Crocs official website, Walmart and Amazon, and for one day only.

These popular, slip-on shoes are known for their distinct clog design, roomy fit and superior comfort. This is thanks to their thick construction at the toes, increased arch support, foam insoles and lightweight rubber sole — which is ideal for those who are on their feet all day. It isn’t any wonder that Crocs have been the number one footwear of choice in many workplaces such as hospitality and healthcare. What’s more, Crocs are slip-resistant and easy to maintain, which will make them a worthwhile investment in the long-run.

So if you want to make a big saving, these are the best Cyber Monday Crocs deals to snap up right now. Bear in mind that footwear discounts are dependent on size, so you’d better snap up quickly while they last!

7 Cyber Monday Crocs deals to grab right now

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal: was $29 now $9 @ Walmart

For those who prefer Croc sandals, this is an excellent offer. With a saving of over $15, this is the lowest price we’ve seen. This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach, with lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort. These are also available in white and black.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog, Sizes 4-6: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these are a bargain. Not only will these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, but will be lightweight to run around in. It comes in a navy blue color with a white and red-striped rubber sole. Plus, you can even customize them with Jibbitz charms of your toddlers choice.

Crocs at Work Unisex Specialist II Work Clog: was $44 now $22 @ Walmart

If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these black Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. With its solid construction, these are light and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts. Best of all, these are just half price, making them a worthwhile buy.

Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Lined Clogs: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

If you want to beat the chill this winter, these baya lined clogs are an excellent bargain. Featuring a plush, fleece-inspired lining, this is guaranteed to keep your feet extra warm, aswell as comfortable. What’s more, you can wear these indoors or out so that your toes are always toasty all year round. And with $30 off, these are not likely to stick around this season!

Crocs Kids' Crocband Star Wars Villian Clog: was $34 now $28 @ Amazon

If you know any little Star Wars fans, this is a great deal to snap up. Featuring the Kylo Ren character at the front, these crocs come in a grey color with a ‘Star Wars’ red strap. Besides being super comfy, these are well ventilated at the front and are non-slip. A must-have deal for the tiny Star Wars lover!

Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clog: was $49 now $34 @ Walmart

For those after a durable clog for activities or walking, this is a great offer. With its Croslite foam cushion, and adjustable strap, these RealTree clogs are designed to offer ultimate comfort you need all day long. It also has a stronger outsole pattern that will withstand any surface type, yet still lightweight to wear. Plus, it comes in a striking Khaki/Army Green color.