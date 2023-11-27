REI Cyber Monday sale — 7 outdoor jackets to shop right now including Arc'teryx and Columbia

There is a lot about winter to love, whether that's jumping headfirst into your favorite snowsports, hiking up some snow-tipped mountains, or taking the dog out for a walk on a frosty morning. But, to fully enjoy winter and all the fun outdoor activities it brings, you really need a good quality, go-to jacket.

Thankfully, REI has been rolling out some mega deals on jackets and we are genuinely excited by the brands this includes such as Columbia, Arc'teryx, Fjallraven and more. Right now the Arc'teryx Kadin Hoodie Jacket is down to $279 from $400 at REI, which is a 30% saving! The jacket is still available in the colors Velvet Sand, Solace and Black. But hurry, items like this will be scooped up quickly and certain sizes will sell out faster.

The good news is, there is a fantastic selection of outdoor jackets on sale at REI right now so if you miss out on one, you are bound to find another great option. Check out the deals in full below.

7 outdoor jackets to buy in REI's Cyber Monday Sale

Women's REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket: was $179 now $107 at REI

Protect yourself from wind, water and sweat with the

GORE-TEX PACLITE shell on this jacket. It's a lightweight jacket that packs away easily so you'll have no trouble traveling with it. REI describes this number as a 'reliable companion in gnarly conditions'. With 40% off you'll save $70!

Women's The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hooded Jacket: was $200 now $139 at REI

It's not everyday you can buy a 600-fill-power goose down puffer jacket from The North Face for less than $140. This is a stylish water-repellent jacket that has been expedition-tested to make sure it feels as good as it looks. Plus, you can wave goodbye to freezing cold ears this Winter and take advantage of the jacket's insulated hood!



Men's Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket: was $210 now $157 at REI

Enjoy this as a waterproof shell, as a cozy fleece, or combine the two on the ultimate Winter's day. The Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology on the fleece liner helps regulate your temperature with small silver dots that reflect and retain the warmth your body generates. Take advantage of the 25% saving today!



Women's Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket: was $230 now $172 at REI

Attention skiers! The Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket combines a waterproof and breathable Omni-Tech shell and an insulated Omni-Heat liner jacket. The underarm venting inside this jacket lets you regulate your temperature and its many pockets include space for your ski pass, goggles, phone and wallet. Scoop one up now for your winter adventures and save $58!

Men's Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hooded Jacket: was $275 now $192 at REI

This lightweight packable men's Fjallraven jacket is padded with ethically produced 700-fill-power down making sure you are being kind to the planet and staying warm this Winter. The hood adjusts with a yellow drawcord and leather tabs at the front and the cuffs feature elastic binding and drawcord adjustment at the hem to help keep heat in. Shop it today and save 30%.

Women's Arc'teryx Kadin Hooded Jacket: was $400 now $279 at REI

The hiking jacket of dreams is on sale this Cyber Monday! It's been designed with a four-way mechanical stretch which is highly breathable, windproof and water-resistant. The jacket is made to help you avoid overheating with the underarm gill vents. Plus, you get two zippered hand pockets and a separate pocket to stow your jacket away in. Hurry and get your very own Arc'teryx jacket while it is $121 cheaper.

Men's Arc'teryx Kadin Hooded Jacket: was $400 now $279 at REI

Ensure you stay dry, warm and comfy while hiking wearing the Men's Arc'teryx Kadin Hoodie. Engineered with a PFC-free durable water water-repellent finish, this jacket is made to thrive in the outdoors. The low profile hood is there to help protect from the elements and can be made to fit tighter with a single pull. All for 30% less!



Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy an outdoor jacket?

It's November, it's cold and things are only going to get colder. So now is a perfect time to buy a warm and waterproof jacket on sale. The outdoor jacket sale happening at REI is featuring some of the best brands in the game and applying genuinely noticeable discounts. The Black Friday sales have been and gone this year and soon the Cyber Monday sales will disappear.

It's also a more affordable time to buy a premium winter jacket for your partner or a family member this year. If you want to peruse some more deals, check out 21 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14 or 17 things to buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale now starting at $16.