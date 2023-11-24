I'm a content creator — this Black Friday audio interface deal is a must for YouTubers

Black Friday is the perfect time for anyone interested in starting a YouTube channel or podcast to pick up some kit. Thankfully, Amazon has a deal that will make setting up that home studio even cheaper.

Right now, the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen has dropped down in price by 12% to $89. But it is only for a limited time so potential buyers need to act fast to pick one up.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface: was $101 now $89 @ Amazon

The simplest model in the range, the third-generation Scarlett Solo provides singer-songwriters and YouTubers with a reassuringly easy recording process. Equipped with high-performance 24-bit/192kHz AD-DA converters, Scarlett Solo has the same professional sound quality found throughout the third-generation range.

The Focusrite is a simple audio interface to use and allows for a single XLR connection. It also has two gain knobs with easy-to-understand light prompts to instantly warn about peaking sound levels. The Scarlett connects to any laptop via a USB 2.0 cable, doesn't require a separate power source, and is capable of 48v phantom power to the attached mic. This means less cable clutter making your desk a mess and it helps to keep everything organised.

The Scarlett series is well respected and is a great starting audio interface. It is great for anyone who wants to start a new podcast or begin streaming, and its easy-to-use design makes learning how to get the best quality a breeze. This is a great piece of kit to pick up for a home studio and its small size and robust build make transporting it hassle-free.