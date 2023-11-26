I turned my Echo Dot into a security watchdog when I'm not home with this hidden feature — and it's 68% off for Cyber Monday

I don't use the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) like most people do, like asking Alexa about my day or what the weather's like outside. Instead, I use it as a security system of sorts that keeps me informed if someone is in my home. Thanks to the speaker's Ultrasound Motion Detection feature, the integrated motion sensor can tell me if someone is in the room or not.

And thanks to Cyber Monday deals, you can grab the Echo Dot on sale for $22 at Amazon. It comes with a bundled TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb, too. This an unbelievable deal at 68% off its normal price, mainly because the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) sells for $49 by itself — while the smart light bulb costs $21. The two combined would set you back over $70, making this $22 offer from Amazon one of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

Echo Dot with TP-Link bulb: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This deal is the perfect combination because the Echo Dot (5th Gen) can instantly turn on/off the TP-Link smart color bulb with an Alexa voice command. You can also set up unique routines between them for greater functionality.

The integrated motion sensor in the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) lets me know in the Alexa app when motion is detected, which I configured by creating an Occupancy Routine. Whenever it senses motion, it triggers the routine to automatically turn on the smart light bulb in my upstairs hallway. I suggest also triggering other lights to go on as well, so that it could deter would-be intruders.

Beyond using the speaker as a security measure, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) makes for the perfect deskside companion because of its compact size. I love telling Alexa to start playing one of my favorite playlists on Pandora, along with asking the assistant about upcoming Amazon package deliveries I might have.

I also love how all the notification tones I get whenever it’s triggered by other smart home gadgets I have. For example, I set up another routine that would announce who is at the door whenever someone rings my Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — or like how it notifies me that someone is in my backyard because of a motion sensor I placed on my deck.

I can go on about all the reasons why I find tremendous value in the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). This Cyber Monday deal is one of the best I’ve seen, plus it packages in a smart light bulb to help you get started with some basic routines between the pair.