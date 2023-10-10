I test running shoes for a living — here are the 5 pairs to buy on Prime Day

As a fitness editor and a five-time marathon runner, I spend a lot of my life reviewing some of the best running shoes on the market. I know what I’m looking for when I first try a new pair of shoes — I want them to be comfortable and supportive, while still feeling exciting underfoot.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your running shoes, Prime Day is a good time to shop and to save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked some of the best deals from brands like Adidas, Asics, and New Balance.

Whether you’re looking for a plush shoe to get you motivated to train for your first Turkey Trot, or you’ve got your sights set on a spring marathon and want to upgrade your shoes, I’ve found the best deals to save you money today. Not what you were looking for? Check out these other top-rated buys from the rest of the Tom’s Guide team .

5 Prime Day running shoe deals worth shopping:

Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $111 @Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost Light is Adidas’ newest Ultraboost running shoe, that’s 30% lighter than its predecessor, with a new midsole foam. It’s an excellent everyday running shoe, and if you’re an Ultraboost fan, it’s likely that you’ll love the lighter feel of the shoe, which does feel a little faster and a tad more responsive on the run. This Prime Day, it’s dropped to $111 on Amazon, although you’ll have to look through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size. At the time of writing, there are still a number of sizes and colors in stock. Read our full Adidas Ultraboost Light review here to find out more.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24: was $160 now $63 @Amazon

The Asics Gel Nimbus line is the brand’s soft, cushioned, everyday running shoe, and the 24th iteration is no exception. It’s now last season’s shoe, but don’t let this put you off — it’s still a fantastic buy, perfect for easy miles and long training runs. Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted in men's and women’s sizes, but remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount.

Asics Gel Kayano 29: was $160 now $63 @Amazon

If you’re looking for a support shoe, the Asics Kayano is one of the most popular picks on the market. With a decent amount of support for runners who over-pronate, this is an excellent long-run shoe, that’ll help give your arch that extra hug where you need it most. Right now in the Prime Day sales, you can save nearly $100 on the running shoe, although you’ll have to look through the various colorways to find the cheapest deal in your size.

New Balance Fuelcell Supercomp Trainer: was $179 now $117 @Amazon

I’ve done an awful lot of running in this shoe, wearing it for a lot of training miles for my last marathon, and wearing it for a half marathon race. It’s big, it’s bouncy, and it has a carbon fiber plate that runs through the midsole. The plate has a scooped shape — designed to flatten as the foot hits the ground, then rock the foot forward. The best part is, that they’re currently on sale for $117 on Amazon in the Prime Day sale. Read my full New Balance Fuelcell Supercomp Trainer review here if you’re keen to find out more before buying.

Mizuno Wave Rider 26: was $139 now $78 @ Amazon

The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 is a solid, everyday training shoe, with a decent amount of cushion underfoot for steady, easy miles. It’s durable, and a lot more affordable than other current everyday shoes like the Brooks Glycerin 20, and the Asics Gel Nimbus 25. Right now, the shoe in on sale in both men’s and women’s sizes on Amazon. The women’s shoe is discounted to $78, whereas the men’s shoe has dropped to $99 in the Prime Big Deals sale.

Of course, finding the best running shoes for you is a personal decision, and like the best sports bras or best running watches, everyone will be looking for something slightly different. My advice? Ignore the shoes that your running partner recommends, and go for the pair that feel the best on your feet — I’ve never cared what I look like at mile 25 of a marathon, but if I can cross the line with all my toenails and still be able to walk down the stairs the next day, my running shoes have done their job. Keep an eye on Tom’s Guide, as I’ll be updating this page as new deals drop.