I test headphones and these wireless earbuds for 64% off is an amazing Prime Day deal

I'm always on the hunt for the best headphone deals, and this is the biggest savings I've seen so far for a pair of four-star wireless noise-canceling earbuds ahead of Prime Day.

Right now the Technics EAH-AZ60 are on sale for $84 at Amazon. That’s a massive $145 off the regular $229 list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent earbuds from one of the most iconic names in the audio business.

So don't wait around for Prime Day to get these. There's no guarantee the price will get any better or how long stocks will last.

Technics EAH-AZ60: was £199 now £139 @ Amazon

With adjustable active noise cancelation (ANC) via the companion app, touch controls, Alexa integration, and Bluetooth 5.2 support, the Technics EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds have mighty specs. They deliver the kind of exceptionally rich sound you'd expect from the hi-fi audio specialist, and although they're not as heavily discounted for U.K. buyers, they're still a bargain worth perusing at £139 — this discounted price applies to both the silver and black color options.

Check other retailers: £159 @ John Lewis

Although the Technics EAH-AZ60 have since been replaced by the MKII version, these are a total bargain worth bagging while stocks last.

In our 4-star Technics EAH-AZ60 review, we found them to be fantastic for casual listening, creating detailed, spacious sound with all kinds of music content. Bass lovers will be satisfied with the EAH-AZ60’s low-end performance, but if you should need to adjust the frequency balance for any reason, there is a customizable EQ to manually adjust frequencies or select from a handful of well-engineered presets (Bass+, Dynamic, Treble+, Vocal) that cater to different music genres. The inclusion of Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec ups the ante to enjoy near-lossless audio quality when using compatible playback devices.

Technics rates battery life at 7 hours with ANC on, which is better than the AirPods Pro 2 at 6 hours. This is respectable when factoring in high volume and other features, though 'hi-res' LDAC dramatically reduces playtime to 4.5 hours. The charging case holds a maximum of 25 hours, depending how you use the buds.

When it comes to noise canceling, the EAH-AZ60 have good rather than great noise neutralization. They're not up to the standards of the best noise-canceling earbuds. Similarly, these aren't the strongest when it comes to call quality, and our review mentioned that they were serviceable for chatting in quiet settings, but muffling is a serious issue, along with the mics’ weak wind resistance. Oh, and there's no wireless charging.

At the $229 list price these sorts of comprises may sway buying decisions when considering similarly priced rivals with stronger all round performance. But at $84 (or even £139) these pale into insignificance when you consider the superb sound you get from one of the world's most iconic audio brands. Grab a pair now before it's too late!