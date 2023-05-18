AirPods Pro just got new rival as iconic audio brand unveils noise-cancelling earbuds

Technics has always made quality headphones. While the iconic brand is currently absent from our guide to the best wireless earbuds , you’ll find the audiophile-focused manufacturer on our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds as well as the best audiophile headphones.

Now, the 55-year-old brand is announcing two brand new offerings: Technics EAH-AZ80 and Technics EAH-AZ60M2. These premium noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds both improve on Technics’ already excellent noise cancelling, though it still remains to be seen if either can compete with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 , 1MORE PistonBuds Pro or Sony WF-1000XM4 (my personal daily earbuds) that currently round out the top three of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested .

These earbuds also both come loaded with features. Both support Bluetooth LDAC codec for premium sound. They also get an improved version of Technics JustMyVoice voice detection software that will hopefully improve on what had been a weak point for Technics earbuds in the past.

EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 also both work when using just one earbud — a feature I personally cannot live without — as well as two ambient sound modes to allow noise to pass through when you don’t want to be isolated from your surroundings. You can also switch easily between three devices thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint Connection.

Rounding out the shared features, both sets of wireless earbuds have Qi wireless charging support and an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they can handle a splash or two. They also both support Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. The battery life for each is 7.5 hours of music playback with ANC turned off, seven hours with ANC turned on and four hours of call time with both active noise-cancelling and JustMyVoice turned on. The included charging cradle adds up to 25 hours of combined battery life if ANC is turned off.

Technics EAH-AZ80: A premium AirPods Pro competitor

(Image credit: Technics)

The Technics EAH-AZ80 are a brand-new flagship offering in Technics’ wireless earbuds lineup. They come with a new 10mm driver for improved sound quality over the rest of the Technics lineup.

Aside from the boost in physically pushing out sound waves, the other big upgrade the EAH-AZ80 gets is improved comfort. These noise-cancelling earbuds come with Concha Fit Foam earpieces in seven sizes ranging from XS2 to XL. That should give you a slight edge in all-day wearability over the EAH-AZ60M2, which doesn’t get the Concha Fit Foam treatment for its earpieces.

The Technics EAH-AZ80 (opens in new tab) are available from the Technics online store and cost $299 / £259 / AU$499.

Technics EAH-AZ60M2: Improving already great noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Technics EAH-AZ60M2 are the second generation of Technics' former flagship noise-canceling true wireless earbuds — the Technics EAH-AZ60 . And thankfully, this is a second generation that actually improves on the issues of the first.

In our review of the EAH-AZ60 , we knocked the ANC earbuds for their mediocre quality and lack of wireless charging. Technics has in theory addressed both issues with improvements to JustMyVoice and the addition of Qi wireless charging support. That should make the EAH-AZ60M2 a serious contender for the best wireless earbuds out there.

In fact, they’re nearly as good as the flagship EAH-AZ80. You only get an 8mm driver instead of the EAH-AZ80’s 10mm driver and the earpieces are a little less premium in feel. Otherwise, the feature set is the same, so you can’t go wrong with either pair.

The Technics EAH-AZ60M2 (opens in new tab) are available from the Technics online store and cost $249 / £199 / AU$399.