I test Fitbits for a living — here’s the 5 Cyber Monday deals to grab today

If you’ve been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your fitness tracker, I’ve got good news — some of the best Fitbits are STILL on sale, although today is the last day of the Cyber Weekend, so you'll need to act fast.

As the Fitness editor for Tom's Guide, it's quite literally my job to review the newest gadgets on the market, and Fitbit always tops this list — from the top-of-the-line Fitbit Sense 2, to the newly released Fitbit Charge 6. To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite deals below.

Remember, you've only got a few hours left to shop the Cyber Monday sales, so grab these while you still can!

The best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracker, and at $99, it's an excellent price for an excellent device. It has all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. Read our Fitbit Charge 6 review here for more information.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable smartwatch, the Versa 4 ticks the right boxes. It’s not as high-tech as the Sense 2, but it still tracks over 40 different workout types. Plus, at $149, this is a great price on the advanced fitness tracker.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As well as activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. At $199, it's the cheapest we've seen the tracker go, so grab it while you can.

Fitbit Luxe: was $100 now $79 @ Amazon

With a lightweight design and a petite footprint, the Luxe is a great choice for smaller wrists. It’s also super-easy to operate, thanks to a small but responsive color touchscreen. Sleep and fitness tracking functions are uncomplicated and accurate. Plus, you can score this deal in a variety of fancy finishes, including my personal favorite, Soft Gold.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023 thanks to its small size, fantastic battery life, and bright, colorful touchscreen. Use it to keep tabs on your workouts as well as your sleep quality. At $69, this is a great price for a great cheap fitness tracker.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a Fitbit?

In a word, yes! If you haven't shopped already, today is probably your last chance to grab a Fitbit at a discount. Whether you have big fitness goals for 2024, or you've got someone sporty on your holiday list, now is a great time to buy.