I test air fryers for a living — these 5 Black Friday deals are the best I’ve seen

By Katie Mortram
Black Friday is officially here — and if you act fast, there are some amazing Black Friday deals to be had. Air fryers in particular are seeing heavy discounts, with mainstream brands including Ninja, Cosori and Cuisinart taking part. In fact, some models are reaching the cheapest price they’ve ever been, so you won't find a better deal. 

Black Friday sales are everywhere at the moment, so how can you tell which air fryers are worth your attention? If you need guidance, I can lend a hand. I test air fryers for a living, assessing the general design as well as the overall performance. So I can tell which models are offering worthwhile features on top of a heavy discount. I’ve picked out 5 of my favorite Black Friday air fryer deals below. So you can get that air fryer you’ve always wanted for a great price.

Black Friday air fryer deals I’d buy 

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
With a 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer would suit those cooking for two or a small family. It couldn’t be more intuitive to use — two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400°F). The compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in an array of colors to suit any kitchen. At less than $50, air fryers won’t come much cheaper. Although it has been slightly more reduced in the past, but only by a little at $39.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon
Instant Pot is renowned for its pressure cookers, but the air fryers from this brand are making a name as well. This 6 quart model features 6 predominant functions, including AirFry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate — so it can help with any number of recipes. Indicators show when it’s preheating, cooking and requires turning, plus the basket and tray are safe for the dishwasher. It’s a great entry-level model if you’re new to air fryers and right now it’s just $1 short of being the cheapest it’s ever been.

COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Qt Airfryer: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon
For a slightly bigger capacity and more functions, this Cosori air fryer is a great price. It features a 5 quart capacity, which suits up to four people, and comes with 9 cooking functions ranging from chicken and steak, to seafood and bacon. The temperature can be set up to 450°F, and it indicates when it’s time to shake or turn the food. It comes with a handy recipe book to get you started, and the parts are dishwasher-safe.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
CHEAPEST EVER PRICE! This popular design from Ninja offers a 5.5 quart capacity (capable of fitting 3 lbs of French fries), as well as five cooking programs, including air fry, air roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat. It has a sleek and seamless appearance, with an intuitive control panel. There’s a quality-feel to this model and it’s user-friendly too — both the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe. At $89, it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen!  

Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review. It has been cheaper in the past, but only by $20.  

  • Fox Tread3
    Personally I've been extremely happy with my Hamilton Beach combination airfryer/convection oven for over a year. While it is designed like a counter top Toaster Oven, the appliance has five different cooking/baking features and various models average in price for less that $150.00. I think that it is far more versite than a number of the models mentioned in the article. Further, Hamilton Beach has very good customer service, and replacement items like trays etc. are easy to order. I would recommend that anyone considering buying an airfryer look at the models on offer on the Hamilton Beach website, and subscribe to their newsletter.
