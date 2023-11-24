I test air fryers for a living — these 5 Black Friday deals are the best I’ve seen

Black Friday is officially here — and if you act fast, there are some amazing Black Friday deals to be had. Air fryers in particular are seeing heavy discounts, with mainstream brands including Ninja, Cosori and Cuisinart taking part. In fact, some models are reaching the cheapest price they’ve ever been, so you won't find a better deal.

Black Friday sales are everywhere at the moment, so how can you tell which air fryers are worth your attention? If you need guidance, I can lend a hand. I test air fryers for a living, assessing the general design as well as the overall performance. So I can tell which models are offering worthwhile features on top of a heavy discount. I’ve picked out 5 of my favorite Black Friday air fryer deals below. So you can get that air fryer you’ve always wanted for a great price.

Black Friday air fryer deals I’d buy

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

With a 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer would suit those cooking for two or a small family. It couldn’t be more intuitive to use — two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400°F). The compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in an array of colors to suit any kitchen. At less than $50, air fryers won’t come much cheaper. Although it has been slightly more reduced in the past, but only by a little at $39.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

Instant Pot is renowned for its pressure cookers, but the air fryers from this brand are making a name as well. This 6 quart model features 6 predominant functions, including AirFry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate — so it can help with any number of recipes. Indicators show when it’s preheating, cooking and requires turning, plus the basket and tray are safe for the dishwasher. It’s a great entry-level model if you’re new to air fryers and right now it’s just $1 short of being the cheapest it’s ever been.

COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Qt Airfryer: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

For a slightly bigger capacity and more functions, this Cosori air fryer is a great price. It features a 5 quart capacity, which suits up to four people, and comes with 9 cooking functions ranging from chicken and steak, to seafood and bacon. The temperature can be set up to 450°F, and it indicates when it’s time to shake or turn the food. It comes with a handy recipe book to get you started, and the parts are dishwasher-safe.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST EVER PRICE! This popular design from Ninja offers a 5.5 quart capacity (capable of fitting 3 lbs of French fries), as well as five cooking programs, including air fry, air roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat. It has a sleek and seamless appearance, with an intuitive control panel. There’s a quality-feel to this model and it’s user-friendly too — both the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe. At $89, it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen!