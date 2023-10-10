I just found the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal — RTX 4080 for $650 off!

The best gaming laptops tend to come at a premium, especially if you want one with high-end specs. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are here, which means you can save big on an awesome gaming notebook. This not only applies to Amazon, as other vendors are getting in on the action. To that end, I found a gaming laptop deal that’s worth getting excited about.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for $2,099 at B&H Photo Video. $2,000 is admittedly pricey, but you’re saving $650 via this sale. On top of that, this gaming laptop’s powerful specs make it more than capable of playing many of the best PC games at high settings — which justifies the price. If you’re looking for a beefy gaming laptop, this is a deal you should seriously consider.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,749 now $2,099 @ B&H Photo

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an incredibly powerful gaming laptop. It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 16-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. At $650 off, this is a gaming laptop deal you don't want to miss.

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i model packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM. With specs like that, you’ll not only be able to play most games at their respective max settings, but you’ll also be able to tear through video editing projects without a hitch.

The Legion Pro 7i’s specs alone make it worth it, but its 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display should also help you see fine details. While an OLED panel would have been nice, it’s hard to complain given its high 240Hz refresh rate. The 16:10 aspect ratio isn’t ideal for some games, but if you’re also using this laptop for work, the extra vertical space is perfect for scrolling through websites and spreadsheets.

I review gaming laptops for a living and I can easily recommend the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i to anyone who wants a seriously powerful portable gaming rig. This sale likely won’t last long, so I suggest taking advantage of this deal while it's still around. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.