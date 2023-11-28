I can’t believe this Cyber Monday Gymshark jacket deal is still available for $12 — shop now!

By Jessica Downey
published

This massive price drop is still live!

a photo of the Gymshark Sports Windbreaker
(Image credit: Gymshark)

I own various bits of exercise wear from Gymshark and I'm always impressed at the durability and comfort of its products. So I've been keeping a close eye on the best Cyber Monday deals still happening at Gymshark this week and I've found a startingly good deal on the Men's Gymshark Sports Windbreaker.

Despite Cyber Monday being over and done with now, you can bag yourself the men's Gymshark Sports Windbreaker for just $12 at Gymshark, which is $48 off the multi-activity training jacket. It is already $15 in the sale and then when you add CYBER20 to the discount code section at checkout you will take a further 20% off leaving the final price to pay just $12.

At the time of writing this, the Fluo Green colored Sports Windbreaker is the only option at this price and is still available in sizes X-Small, Small and Medium. Here's how to scoop up this excellent Cyber Monday deal.

Gymshark Sports Windbreaker: was $60 now $12 at Gymshark

Gymshark Sports Windbreaker: was $60 now $12 at Gymshark
Marketed as 'durable, breathable, never-want-to-take-offable' it appears Gymshark is feeling very generous with this extended Cyber Monday discount. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and the Gymshark logo is reflective adding an element of visibility to this stylish multisport top. If you want to benefit from this deal, make sure you type CYBER20 into the discount code section at checkout and only pay $12 today!

View Deal

Gymshark Sports Windbreaker: reasons to buy

The Gymshark Sports Windbreaker is a great protective yet lightweight layer to pick up in this extended Cyber Monday sale. Whether you need a practical layer to wear at football practice, need something to fight off heavy winds on your runs or just need a lightweight waterproof jacket in your wardrobe, this is an extremely affordable Gymshark jacket for the job. It's stylish, breathable and features a hood which is great for any wet weather exercise!

The reflective logo is a great way to make you more visible for night time outdoor football training and makes you more seen if you are road running in the dark or walking the dog before the sun comes up.

Looking for more deals that are still available? The awesome Patagonia Houdini Jacket just crashed to $31 in Cyber Monday sale or have a browse of these 21 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Fitness Writer

Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.


Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.


She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.