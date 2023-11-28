I can’t believe this Cyber Monday Gymshark jacket deal is still available for $12 — shop now!

I own various bits of exercise wear from Gymshark and I'm always impressed at the durability and comfort of its products. So I've been keeping a close eye on the best Cyber Monday deals still happening at Gymshark this week and I've found a startingly good deal on the Men's Gymshark Sports Windbreaker.

Despite Cyber Monday being over and done with now, you can bag yourself the men's Gymshark Sports Windbreaker for just $12 at Gymshark, which is $48 off the multi-activity training jacket. It is already $15 in the sale and then when you add CYBER20 to the discount code section at checkout you will take a further 20% off leaving the final price to pay just $12.



At the time of writing this, the Fluo Green colored Sports Windbreaker is the only option at this price and is still available in sizes X-Small, Small and Medium. Here's how to scoop up this excellent Cyber Monday deal.

Gymshark Sports Windbreaker: was $60 now $12 at Gymshark

Marketed as 'durable, breathable, never-want-to-take-offable' it appears Gymshark is feeling very generous with this extended Cyber Monday discount. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and the Gymshark logo is reflective adding an element of visibility to this stylish multisport top. If you want to benefit from this deal, make sure you type CYBER20 into the discount code section at checkout and only pay $12 today!



Gymshark Sports Windbreaker: reasons to buy

The Gymshark Sports Windbreaker is a great protective yet lightweight layer to pick up in this extended Cyber Monday sale. Whether you need a practical layer to wear at football practice, need something to fight off heavy winds on your runs or just need a lightweight waterproof jacket in your wardrobe, this is an extremely affordable Gymshark jacket for the job. It's stylish, breathable and features a hood which is great for any wet weather exercise!



The reflective logo is a great way to make you more visible for night time outdoor football training and makes you more seen if you are road running in the dark or walking the dog before the sun comes up.



