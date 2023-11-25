The awesome Patagonia Houdini Jacket just crashed to $31 in Cyber Monday sale

The Thanksgiving turkey has been eaten, you’re wearing your Turkey Trot Tracksmith t-shirt with pride, and you’ve switched gears to Christmas shopping in the Cyber Weekend deals. Luckily for you, the Tom’s Guide fitness team has been working tirelessly to find you the best deals to shop, and if Patagonia is on your list, we’ve found the best deals in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale here.

My favorite deal right now is the amazing Patagonia Houdini Jacket, which is discounted to $31 from $109 in the REI Cyber Monday sale right now. The amazing little jacket disappears into nothing, making it a fantastic layer to sling in your pack, or pocket, during the winter, and for $31, it’s a steal!

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $31 @ REI

This lightweight jacket folds away into the smallest little pouch to chuck in your pocket or pack when you're not using it. The jacket is on sale in women’s sizing in this amazing retro print and is still available in sizes XS-L at the time of writing. Grab it while you can.

The Houdini Jacket lives up to its name. When the weather changes for the better and you don’t need it, it packs away into the zippered chest pocket for easy carrying on the move. In fact, it’s small enough to stuff in the side pocket of your backpack.

When you do need protection from the elements, like all of Patagonia’s outdoor wear, this little jacket ticks all the right boxes. The weather-resistant and featherweight ripstop nylon blocks wind and withstands abrasion. There are reflective elements to keep you safe and seen when running or hiking in low light, and a drawcord hem to seal out the elements.

The jacket has a slim fit that sits close to the body to allow for a full range of movement — this isn’t one that’ll leave you feeling like you’re running in a plastic bag. That said, there’s still enough room for a base layer underneath when the temperature drops.

For $31, this is an amazing deal, but if it’s not for you, check out the other Patagonia Cyber Monday deals we’ve found, as well as the best Nike Cyber Monday deals to shop this weekend.