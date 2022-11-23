Hurry! Xbox Series S hits just hit lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday gaming deals have been surprisingly quiet. But with the Xbox Series S dropping to its lowest price ever, that's all changed.

The Xbox Series S is now just $234 at Dell (opens in new tab). That's a further $15 off the $249 price we've been seeing at retailers this holiday season. While it's too early to say for sure, this may be the lowest price we see for this next-generation console this year.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $234 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but don't let that stop you from taking advantage of this deal. It still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. Plus, with a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage it's plenty powerful. Just keep in mind there's no disc drive.

The Xbox Series S is basically the little sibling to the flagship Xbox Series X. It's noticeably less powerful but it’s still a great gaming machine. Plus, it can play all the same games as its larger sibling. That makes it an ideal console for accessing the vast library of titles included with Xbox Game Pass including recently released titles such as Pentiment and A Plague Tale Requiem.

In our Xbox Series S review, we praised it for its “gorgeous graphics and enormous game selection” despite its relative lack of power. We also appreciated its more affordable price tag compared to the Xbox Series X — which retails for a hefty $499. Now, thanks to this Black Friday deal, the console is an even bigger bargain.

In fairness, the Xbox Series S does come with a few drawbacks. It’s not as powerful as the Series X or PS5, and can’t reach the same performance and resolution benchmark as those consoles. Plus, its stock 512GB SSD will fill up seriously fast. It’s also not the most future-proof console, so if you’re wanting a console for the long term you might want to splurge for the Xbox Series X instead.

However, if your budget is a little tight this year, or you’re just looking to play the latest games on Xbox Game Pass the Xbox Series S is definitely a great choice. So go ahead and grab one for the lowest price ever at Dell now before they sell out. Then, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals hub for even more great deals.