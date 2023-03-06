Hurry! Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller dropped to its lowest ever price

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Core (White) has been out for a while, offering the same great features as the original Elite Series 2 controller in a striking new color scheme. If you’ve held off on buying one for now, this price cut might be what you were waiting for.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core — White is currently on sale for $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of 15%, and saves you $20 on Microsoft’s customization-friendly controller. That’s a bargain for what is easily the best PC gaming controller and Xbox controller for serious gaming.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Core (White): was $129 now $110 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

All the great features of the original Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, without such a high price tag. You may skip out on all the extra components, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller offers the same level of customization and adaptability, complete with an internal battery and rubberized grip. All in a stunning two-tone design.

The Elite Series 2 Core is the same controller that you get if you buy the standard Elite Series 2 package. The difference is that you don't get all the extra components in the box, and have to spend $37 to buy them separately. But that doesn't affect what the controller can do, so long as you buy the right kit.

The Xbox Elite controller range has always been about adding a professional feel to your gaming, with the opportunity to adapt that controller to your own preferences. Plus you get a rubberized grip and a built-in battery pack, something the standard Xbox controller has long lacked.

Also bundled are adjustable tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, interchangeable components, space for additional paddles on the back of the controller, exclusive button mapping options, as well as compatibility with Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, Android and iOS. And you get that stunning two-tone white and black design.

So if you feel as though your Xbox or PC gaming needs an upgrade, this is certainly one deal to take advantage of while it lasts.