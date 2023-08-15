Hurry! This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $500 off right now — lowest price ever

Get hyped, everybody. OLED TVs can get pricey, but this sale slashes the price of one of LG’s more affordable models.

The LG 65-inch B3 OLED TV is $1,896 at Amazon right now. This is $500 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. It offers similar features to the LG C3 OLED, one of our best OLED TVs , at a lower price.

LG 65” B3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,399 now $1,896 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy

We haven’t reviewed the LG B3 OLED yet, but we did place the previous model, the LG B2 OLED on our list of the best OLED TVs in 2022. Most of the LG B2 OLED’s best attributes have stuck around, including the 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support. The biggest change this time around is the B3’s new webOS interface, which should provide a smoother experience navigating the TV.

Compared to the LG C3 OLED, the B3 has a slightly slower processor and a slightly dimmer display. The LG B2 OLED has two HDMI 2.1 ports compared to the LG C3 OLED’s four. The C3 also comes in a bigger range of sizes — the LG B2 OLED comes in three size options ranging from 55-inches to 75-inches, while the LG C3 has six size options ranging from 42-inches to 83-inches. The LG C3’s brighter panel is a great reason to splurge a little extra money, but we’re confident that the LG B3 OLED will still provide great all-around picture quality.