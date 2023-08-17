Hurry! AirPods 3 just crashed to lowest price ever in rare sale

Apple products can be tricky to find on sale, and I've noticed this to be true with the AirPods 3 of late. These AirPods were released back in 2021 and are hard to find in stock these days.

However, now's your opportunity to save on Apple's high-quality wireless earbuds. The AirPods 3 are $139 at Amazon right now, the lowest price I've ever seen. It's easily one of the best AirPods deals going right now.

Meanwhile, for U.K. shoppers, the AirPods 3 are £159 at Amazon. This is £20 off their usual price, although note that they've gone as low as £143 in the past.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Price check: $149 @ Walmart | $149 @ Target

The AirPods 3 are the best AirPods to get if you don't mind not having ANC, but still want earbuds with great sound, long battery life and strong integration with Apple devices.

In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we had plenty of praise for these wireless earbuds. We heard balanced sound, and enjoyed the Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio features. Unfortunately, these buds don't come with ANC (Apple reserves that feature for the AirPods Pro 2,) so outside noise tends to creep through.

The AirPods 3 also have good battery life. They last for 6 hours of listening time, or up to 30 hours with the included charging case. This beats the AirPods 2 and equals the AirPods Pro 2.

These earbuds are also great for working out, thanks to their IPX4 rated sweat resistance and hands-free Siri. And we rank the AirPods 3 among the best headphones for voice and video calls for their excellent wind resistance and AAC-ELD codec support for full HD voice quality on Facetime. As you'd expect, the AirPods 3 pair seamlessly with other Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip, and you can track them down if they get lost with Enhanced Find My.

The AirPods 3 are at their lowest price ever right now, so now's the time to pick them up. If you're looking for more options, check out our headphone deals coverage.