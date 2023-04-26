Hurry! The excellent OnePlus 10 Pro just crashed to $549

Shopping for an excellent flagship phone on the cheap? This model I've found is a year old, but it's still an excellent phone that used to be high on our list of the best phones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro (unlocked) is $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is a huge $350 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this device. It's seriously tough to find better value out of an Android phone at this price.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed the price of the OnePlus Pro 10 by $350. The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Offering solid cameras, long battery life and strong performance — plus fast charging — this is one of the best phones for Android fans. You can also get it at OnePlus for the same price (opens in new tab).

Key features: 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440) display, 1-120Hz VRR, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear cameras: 48MP main lens, 50MP ultrawide lens, 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens

Front camera: 32MP lens

Product launch: January 13, 2022

Price history: The OnePlus 10 Pro cost $899 at launch. Now, it can regularly be found on sale for $799 or less. The lowest price ever for the OnePlus 10 Pro is $549.

Price comparison: Amazon: $549 (opens in new tab) | OnePlus: $549 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $599 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: When it released, the OnePlus 10 Pro seriously impressed us and made our list of the best phones on the market. It has since been surpassed by the newer OnePlus 11, which offers better cameras, stronger performance, and better battery life. Still, the OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent Android phone and stellar value at $549.

Toms Guide: 4.5/5 (opens in new tab) | TechRadar: 4/5 (opens in new tab) | T3: 4/5 (opens in new tab)

Buying guides: Best phones (former), best OnePlus phones

Buy it if: You want an Android phone with a beautiful design, excellent battery life, and great cameras all at a low price.

Don't buy it if: You need mmWave or AT&T 5G, or prefer a phone with a stronger Telephoto lens. Also, avoid if you're interested in the OnePlus 11. For $699, it offers several improvements and longer guaranteed software support.