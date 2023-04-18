Hurry! The 65-inch Roku Plus QLED TV just crashed to $649 at Best Buy

Love TV deals? Well, so do I. Our new choice for the best budget TV on the market just got a huge price cut, and it's one of the best TV deals I've seen so far this year.

Right now the Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is $649 at Best Buy. This is $150 off and the lowest price I've seen for this TV, so I recommend acting fast.

Roku 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

Roku's new Plus Series TV features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV features Roku's platform for all of your streaming needs.

There's a new winner on Tom's Guide's best budget TV list, and our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review shows why. This TV is the whole package, offering incredible value, great picture and sound and a great smart TV platform.

The Roku Plus Series QLED TV did very well in our performance tests, delivering a peak brightness of 574 nits, a Delta-E score of 2.6011 and 95.55% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. Movies like The Batman looked sharp, as the Roku Plus handled dark scenes and details excellently. Meanwhile, bright and colorful movies like Encanto looked stunning.

Most budget TVs sacrifice on audio quality, but that's not the case here. The Roku Plus Series QLED's speakers support Dolby Atmos and produced clear sound with good bass. Unless you're a serious audiophile, there's no need to add one of the best soundbars here.

While it doesn't have HDMI 2.1 support or a 120Hz refresh rate, the Roku Plus Series QLED is also a decent gaming TV. We measured a low lag time of 11.5ms, which makes for snappy, responsive gameplay whether you're on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

If you're looking for a TV that won't break the bank, there's nothing better than the Roku Plus Series QLED. I highly recommend picking it up. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.