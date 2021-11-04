Hurry! Our favorite gaming laptop just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are shaping up to be epic this year, with retailers already discounting even the most expensive gaming hardware ahead of the big day. So if you're keeping an eye out for killer savings on gaming laptops, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Best Buy has the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 on sale for $1,549. This deal saves you a whopping $300 and brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The Zephyrus G-series is also our number one choice for gaming laptops overall, and this offer is for the latest G15 model, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. You'll also get a digital token for one month of Xbox Game Pass free-of-charge! Hurry, though, as demand is high and stock is limited.

Image Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you a whole $300 on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. View Deal

As mentioned above, the Zephyrus G15 is one of the freshest additions from ASUS, having arrived just earlier this year. You can now save a whole $300 and score one of the best gaming laptops out there.

This particular configuration packs a 15.6-inch QHD display with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz, an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a whole 1TB of SSD storage.

In short, the Zephyrus G15 boasts stellar performance while maintaining its sleek and lightweight aesthetic. It weighs just 4.21lbs and is a mere 0.78 inches thin, meaning it stands out from most bulky gaming laptops. With the Zephyrus G15, gaming on the go will be easy, thanks to its lengthy battery life. In fact, our sister-site TechRadar concluded that this machine can lasts for up to eight hours, and then some.

Thanks to its powerful GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, you can enjoy graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings at 1080p resolution and get away with it. And 1TB of SSD storage leaves plenty of space for an impressive games library.

It also comes with Windows 11 already pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box. Oh, and you'll also get a one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, thanks to a free digital token that's included in the purchase.

The only problem with all of this? It's such a good deal that there's no guarantee stock will last long. So act quickly if you want it.

And if you want to check out other options first, feel free to browse through our gaming laptop Black Friday deals page for more guidance.