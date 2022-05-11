Hurry! Nintendo Switch dropped to $259 in rare Amazon sale

Discounts on the always popular Nintendo Switch are extremely rare. Often just finding the console in stock can be tricky, scoring one for a reduced price is almost unheard of. However, if you’re in the market for a Switch, you’ve picked the perfect time as Amazon just dropped the console to its lowest ever price.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $259 at Amazon. That’s $40 off its standard retail price of $299, and is easily one of the strongest Nintendo Switch deals we’ve ever seen. This deal represents a new all-time low price for the console, but it's currently only available on the model that comes with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $259 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever. Even five years after its launch, it continues to be in high demand. This makes discounts rare but right now at Amazon, you can score a Switch for just $259. That's $40 off this excellent home console/handheld hybrid.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. For good reason, it combines both a home console that can be plugged into your TV and a portable handheld into a single device. With such versatility, it's little wonder that Nintendo just confirmed earlier this week that it's shifted more than 107 million units.

The Switch isn't just a fantastic multi-functional device, it also boasts an impressive library of both exclusive and third-party games. This includes heavy hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and Metroid Dread. Not only are these all must-plays but they can only be enjoyed on Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is very rarely available on sale. In fact, in the past, we have considered merely scoring one at full retail price a "deal", the rare opportunity to buy one with a $40 discount really shouldn't be passed up. We definitely expect this deal to sell out fast, so head over to Amazon and get yours without delay.