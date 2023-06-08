Hurry! Nike is taking 20% off Jordan gear today only

Summer is right around the corner and if you need a wardrobe revamp, Nike is offering a killer sale on shoes and apparel.

Today only, Nike is taking 20% off select Jordan styles via coupon code "FAMDAYS". The sale includes men's/women's shoes, t-shirts, shorts, leggings, fleece hoodies/pants, backpacks, and more. It's one of the biggest Nike Jordan sales we've seen. To use the code, you'll need to create/log into your Nike account. (It's free to create one).

It's worth nothing that 4th of July sales are right around the corner and Nike usually offers discounts around Independence Day. However, this flash sale is as good as it gets — especially for Nike Jordan fans.