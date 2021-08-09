Best Nike sales in August 2021

Back to school season means Nike sales on everything from backpacks to sneakers. As one of the biggest apparel and accessories brands, Nike sales are in high demand throughout the year. Fortunately, now is a great time for deals on all things Nike.

One of our favorite Nike sales of the moment comes direct from Nike. The retailer is taking up to 40% off select styles during its latest sale. The sale includes sneakers, hoodies, women's joggers, running shorts, and more. After discount, Nike sales start as low as $9.

There are also plenty of other Nike sales to be had from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods. To help you find the best sales, we're rounding up the best Nike sales one spot.

Today's best Nike sales

Best Nike sales right now

Nike Essential 7" Boardshorts: was $58 now $45 @ Zappos

The Nike Essential Boardshorts are perfect for the beach or the pool. Measuring 7 inches in length, they're available in Bright Mango, Iron Grey, or Laser Blue. They're on sale for $45, which is 21% off their regular price. View Deal

Nike Gym T-Shirt: was $30 now $19 @ Walmart

Whether you use it to lounge around the house or for your workout routine, Walmart has the Nike Athletic Wear Gym T-Shirt on sale for just $19. It's available in blue or orange and features the Nike swoosh logo. View Deal

Nike Hypercharge Chug Bottle: was $20 now $16 @ Zappos

Perfect for school or a camping trip, this 24-ounce water bottle is BPA free and leak resistant. Its curved interior also makes it easy to clean. It's available in various colors for just $16. View Deal

Nike sale: up to 50% off @ Nike

The Nike Store is offering one of the most aggressive Nike sales we've seen — up to 40% off select styles. The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece, apparel, and backpacks. After discount, items start as low as $10. View Deal

Nike USA Women's Backpack: was $50 now $44 @ Amazon

Whether you're a fan of Rapinoe or Morgan, show your support for the women's national soccer team with the Nike USA Women's Backpack. It features a laptop sleeve, main compartment, and padded straps, making it one of the best Nike sales around. View Deal