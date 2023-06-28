Hurry! MacBook Air M1 crashes to $799 ahead of Prime Day

By Millie Davis-Williams
published

The awesome MacBook Air M1 is $200 off right now

MacBook Air M1 amazon deal
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are plenty of tempting MacBook deals happening in the lead up to 4th July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals but I recommend this one the most: the MacBook Air M1. It’s no longer the latest model, but it still offers awesome performance and it’s a steal now that it’s on sale.

The MacBook Air M1 is $799 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this model, and the deal applies to all three colors. You can also grab this discount at Best Buy

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Best Buy: $799 ($200 off)

While it's an older model, the MacBook Air M1 is the best MacBook for shoppers on a budget. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said this laptop “packs MacBook Pro-like power and amazing battery life.”

We used the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test to test the MacBook Air M1’s performance, where it achieved a score of 5,962. This easily beat competition like the Asus ZenBook 13 (5,084) and the Dell XPS 13 (5,319). And you can see how these results translate to practical use — we were able to run multiple tabs, apps and stream video, and transfer files all at the same time without the MacBook slowing down.

You’ll be able to use this laptop for a long time, too. We got 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our unit, which earned the MacBook Air M1 a spot on our best laptops for battery life list.

The main downsides to the MacBook Air M1 are its slightly outdated design and small array of ports. If you can make do with thick bezels and two Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports, the MacBook Air M1 is an awesome device that’s well worth the $799 asking price.

For more deals, check out our 4th July sales coverage.

Millie Davis-Williams

