Hurry! Google Pixel Watch is $50 off in first Black Friday deal

Since it's a fairly new smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch deals and discounts aren't easy to come by. Yet with Black Friday deals underway, Google's first smartwatch has finally received a price cut that's worth scooping up.

Right now the Google Pixel Watch is on sale for $299 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) It's normally $349 for the Bluetooth-only model, so you'll save $50 when you shop now ahead of Black Friday. That's similar to the savings you'll see on many other of the best smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Amazon has Pixel Watch sales live from $299. The deal applies only to Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model, though all colors receive the limited-time discount. We haven't seen this deal ever before and don't know how long it'll last, so don't waste time.

As .you'll see in our Google Pixel Watch review, it's a very good fitness smartwatch. It offers Fitbit fitness tracking with Fitbit Premium support, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, ECG support, and a 24-hour battery life.

The Pixel Watch only comes in one size (41mm), so you might not have as much choice as you do with other smartwatches. But it comes in three colors and is also compatible with an array of interchangeable straps available in several materials.

Google's Pixel Watch is powered by Wear OS, which means it integrates with a host of Google services, such as Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Gmail and Google Home. This is a major reason why the Pixel Watch has secured a spot in our lift of the best smartwatches, giving Pixel phone users the accessory they've been waiting for.

That said, the Pixel Watch only works with Android phones. If you have an iPhone, check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals with now. Otherwise, check out our Black Friday live blog for coverage of our favorite deals from now through Cyber Monday.