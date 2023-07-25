Hurry! Amazon just slashed $700 off the LG 55-inch G2 OLED TV

The LG G3 OLED is here, and it's awesome. However, we still think the older LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. And it helps that the G2 is a lot cheaper.

The LG 55-inch G2 OLED is $1,496 at Amazon right now. This TV cost $2,199 at launch, meaning it's now been discounted by $700. Best Buy currently sells the TV for $1,499. There's also a deal available on this TV for readers in the U.K. thanks to a price drop at Amazon UK as well.

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI-boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings this TV's price down to an all-time low.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was £2,399 now £1,234 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? The LG 55-inch G2 OLED TV currently goes for £1,234 at Amazon UK, although it's sold through a third-party retailer.

Price check: £1,399 @ Currys

The LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. This TV delivers an incredible viewing experience in every aspect, and it's a deal not to be missed at this price.

In our tests, the LG G2 OLED reached a peak brightness of 590.54 nits, which is great for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was similarly impressive — we saw a Delta-E score of 1.30 and 131.75% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. Strong blacks, great clarity and some of the best dynamic tone mapping we've ever seen are all present with this TV.

We also loved the LG G2 OLED's sound. The 60w speakers are equipped with AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos, which help create a strong, full-bodied sound. Dialogue and sound effects were distinct and clear in our tests, and we were even able to recreate a stadium concert style sound while listening to music.

The LG G2 OLED is also a good choice for gamers. We saw a low lag time of 13.1ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDMI 2.1 and access to LG's excellent Game Optimizer menu.

The LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, so snag this deal before it's gone. For more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.