Mega sale on Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon — here's my 5 favorite deals

Winter is the best time of year for streaming — because who wants to go outside when you could be under a blanket watching your favorite shows? If you want to give your entertainment setup a boost without splurging on a new TV, a Fire TV Stick is a great way to do so.

Luckily, there's a Fire TV Stick sale at Amazon that discounts all the major models. The cheapest of the bunch is the Fire TV Stick Lite for $21 at Amazon ($8 off), which is great if you're on a strict budget. If you can spend a bit more, I recommend picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44 at Amazon — this device is $15 off, and it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. We rank it as the best streaming device made by Amazon.

Best Fire TV Stick deals right now

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. If budget is your sole concern, it could be the right device for you. Otherwise, we'd recommend springing for at least the standard model below. However, a 4K pick is best.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.