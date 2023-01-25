Huge Lenovo sale knocks 75% off laptops — deals from $379

Good news if you're shopping for a new laptop. Retailers are now offering previews of their Presidents Day sales for 2023. Lenovo, for instance, is offering an epic sitewide sale on its popular notebooks.
For a limited time, Lenovo is taking 75% off select laptops (opens in new tab). After discount, Lenovo laptops start as low as $379. If you're looking for something with substantial power, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 on sale for $1,166 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "THINKPADYPWWPW1". (The coupon is automatically applied at checkout). That's $2,300 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen. Alternatively, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 OLED for just $379 (opens in new tab), which is its lowest price to date. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Lenovo coupon codes.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the most powerful work laptops you can get. The config on sale packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD, Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKPADYPWWPW1" to drop its price to $1,166. (The coupon should automatically be applied at checkout). In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we called this machine a solid mid-range laptop that's perfectly suited for the average working person. It's pricey, but this sale makes it more manageable.
The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks. While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.
The large 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) touch display should give you plenty of room to keep multiple windows open. According to Lenovo, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and can reach up to 400 nits of brightness.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we said it's a solid mid-range laptop that's perfectly suited for the average working person. Its performance is all around great, with an excellent battery life (over 14 hours on a single charge) and ventilation. It also has remarkably good speakers, especially when you consider its size.
If you don't need that much power, the ChromeBook Duet is a great budget pick. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features the same detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand found in its predecessor. However, the comparisons end there as the new laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.