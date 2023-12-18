Huge Google Pixel sale — save on Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Tablet, more

The countdown to December 25 has officially started. If you've put off buying gifts, now is the time you want to place your orders. The good news is that there are plenty of excellent Christmas deals you can get and many retailers are offering expedited delivery.

If there's an Android/Google fan on your holiday shopping list, there are plenty of great Pixel deals to be had right now. If you act fast, most of them will arrive in time for Christmas Eve. Here are the best deals right now.

Best Google Pixel deals that arrive by Xmas

Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $118 @ Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro come loaded with features, including active noise cancelation and Bluetooth multipoint and In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praised these earbuds for their full sound and superior noise cancelation. If you have a Pixel phone, these are the earbuds to get as long as they're this deeply discounted.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review , we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Pixel 8 on sale for $549. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Price check: $549 @ Amazon