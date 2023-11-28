Holy cow! Asus' best RTX 4080 gaming laptop just hit lowest price — cheaper than Cyber Monday

By Jason England
published

This is a huge discount

Asus ROG Strix 18 on desk
(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but a lot of the best gaming laptop deals are still available. One thing we never expected, however, was for deals to get even cheaper than they were during the big Black Friday sales weekend. Asus seemed to take that assumption as a challenge, and shocked the world with this banger of a deal.

Right now, you can get $500 off the Asus ROG Strix 18 with RTX 4080 at Best Buy (via eBay). That drops the price of this enthusiast-level gaming laptop down just $1,999 — an insanely good value for money when you take a look at all the latest components inside this 18-inch beast of a system.

Asus ROG Strix 18 (RTX 4080): was $2,499 now $1,999 at eBay (via Best Buy)

$500 OFF! This 18-inch monster has it all for playing the latest AAA titles at their absolute best — a gorgeously smooth QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, mighty Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, RTX 4080 GPU,16GB DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. At $500 off, this is a steal for enthusiasts.

View Deal

In our Asus ROG Strix 18 review, we fell in love with the strong gaming power (reinforced by impressive thermal management using quiet fans), that beautiful screen and the solid battery life when doing some work.

You’re also getting all the I/O you need for your gaming peripherals, strong internet connectivity and even for using this as a desktop replacement — HDMI 2.1, ethernet, USB-A and USB-C are littered all down the sides.

Now, I know calling a gaming laptop a potential desktop replacement is a bit of a stretch, but it all comes down to perspective here. If you want the absolute cream of the crop without needing to rely on any sort of AI frame generation tech, a proper desktop machine is still the way to go. 

However, with the advancements in DLSS 3.0, I believe a lot of players can get away with something like this, which will provide the versatility of a laptop while plugging in perfectly to any desktop setup and playing games at impressive speeds in 4K resolution.

It’s definitely not the most portable of gaming laptops — for that, I recommend taking advantage of the $400 saving on the RTX 4060-armed Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. But for those who want the best big screen gaming experience on the go, this is a must-buy.

Other gaming laptop deals now 

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
We absolutely adored this lap-friendly monster of a machine in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review. Of course that model packed in a RTX 4090 GPU, whereas this deal comes with a far less powerful RTX 4060. That's still a respectable laptop GPU, though, and when you combine that with a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) display that can hit 500 nits brightness and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, there's a lot to like about this gaming laptop. It also packs in an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Check out our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 4070): was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Newegg

Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 4070): was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Newegg
This is a powerful machine at a shockingly low price — the lowest we've seen on this model indeed. This TUF A17 packs a huge 17.3-inch FHD panel, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
MSI Vector GP68 (RTX 4080): was $2,099 now $1,599 @ Newegg

MSI Vector GP68 (RTX 4080): was $2,099 now $1,599 @ Newegg
This is the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptop we've ever seen — a huge $500 on the power-packed MSI Vector. Alongside that RTX 4080 GPU, you'll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, alongside a gorgeous 16-inch FHD+ panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

View Deal
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.