Holiday deal at Walmart knocks 50% off Samsung's stylish vacuum

Tired of bulky vacuums with wires that wrap around every object they cross paths with? The battery-powered Samsung Flex 60 stick vacuum is a massive upgrade that cuts the cord and weighs just six pounds. This makes it easy to move around your home and hit hard-to-reach areas overhead or under furniture. Beyond impressive suction performance, it's loaded with premium features like a 180-degree swivel head and a hot-swappable battery to extend cleaning times.

Right now, the Samsung Jet 60 Flex is on sale for $147 at Walmart. That's marked down more than half off of its normal $299 price tag. At 50% off this is a steal for any home that wants a compact yet capable wire-free cleaner.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex: was $299 now $147 @ Walmart

The Jet 60 features a slim and streamlined design, ideal for the toughest of jobs like pet hair removal. It also comes with a Combination and Crevice Tool, making it handy for tight spaces. What sets this vacuum apart is its removable battery — by buying more than one battery, you don’t need to worry about running out of juice again.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $249 @ Samsung

The Jet Flex lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge. You can remove this battery and swap in a spare (purchased separately) to extend your cleaning times even further. At medium power, you'll easily get 30 minutes from it which is ideal for a thorough clean on hardwood floors, tile, and short carpets. Despite its compact size, the vacuum's powerful motor provides best-in-class suction and HEPA filtration.

Any dirt and debris that the Jet 60 sucks up are run through five stages of filtering and into a 0.8-liter dust-bin. While that's not the largest capacity it's generous for the vacuum's sleek design—plus you won’t be bombarded by dander and allergens when you open it up. Reviewers have praised the Jet 60's high power mode as it punches far above its weight to keep up with pricier rivals. Keep in mind that using it in this mode can drain the battery in as quickly as ten minutes.

While the Jet Flex ships with a few different heads you'll likely stick with the main 180-degree swivel attachment most of the time as it cleans a larger surface area and lets you effortlessly change directions on the fly. The combination tool is a useful addition that picks up dirt on furniture, window frames, and even your car. In tight spaces, the long-reach tool can thoroughly clean into the sharpest of corners.

